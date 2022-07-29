Original title: Art Study Abroad Portfolio Sharing | I started with a song and got offers from 9 art colleges!

Participated in many domestic and foreign painting and performance competitions and won awards in elementary and junior high schools, attended IB courses in high school and achieved high scores in theatreHL courses

He has won many domestic and foreign painting and performance awards at the early stage of elementary school, and obtained high scores in the IB-theatreHL course in high school.

I am addicted to images, I also like to communicate through creation, I like to try a variety of styles, and I never set limits for myself when creating!

He is good at giving ordinary things visual tension and imaginative potential, and thinking about objects in the surrounding world in new ways.

After that, it did not disappoint, UK and Australia double applicationwon the hearts and minds of many examiners, won the 9 college design major offers！

let’s take a look What kind of application process did he have, and what kind of portfolio he presented!

Complete portfolio in half a year

I have few problems, the overall art The application process was surprisingly smooth。

The portfolio made a total of half a year——I will focus here, because my biggest problem happened near the end, and I suddenly found that the original plan was very good. Short animation production time is too late。

I love so much punkOn this theme, animation is what I think can fully and flexibly interpret what I want to express, but, God’s wish。

After learning about my situation, Wen Lan’s tutor Immediately suggested that I adjust to making multiple GIFs in timeat a reasonable time cost, with Condensed way to express the meaning of the same effectit can also be thought-provoking, and it can also ensure that the project is completed on time without compromising the quality of the project.

The theme of punk is a relatively popular creative theme, and it basically presents the effect with colorful visual impact.Then, should I How can I show my difference?

I think of rock and roll, I think of a song 《I wanna be sedated》I want to express this song with my creation.

So what is the core?

I thought about the electric guitar again, and I thought I should design a punk-style electric guitar. During the creation process, I thought of ” skull“When I listen to this song, I will twist my body unconsciously, I think of an animal” snake“, I tried to draw the snake’s head as punk eyes, I used linechanges, various graphicsis used to express the three-dimensional sense, emphasizing its wildand The love of punk, rock and roll to the death。

In the process of painting, I found Pure black is a bit monotonous, I need to add some details according to each shape feature.period, I try to use Tin foil made a three-dimensional punk hairstyle plus headgearattaching him to the original character, what other elements are there?

When it comes to punk characters, my mind is ” T-shirt, jeans, skull, robbery, cannonball, big mouth, shouting, disdain, resistance“and many more.

So, I decided to keep the main color ” black White Red“Three.

When designing fonts, I would Constantly warping and bolding, I used different colors as the background, and I found that on the blue and pink backgrounds, the font looks special with the distortion, and on the black background, the green font has a screaming déjà vu. Since tin foil is used, I also tried to use it to collage into a font, which is full of punk visuals.

I made a brochure out of the shapes of these letters, Reverse, Repeat, Emphasize, Contrast Sizewith these adjustments, I wanted to convey a sense of “humor and tension” that the whole picture brings.

One of my sketching projects is a capture of happiness, and I thought about the happiness of returning to childhood and eating ice cream as a child.

This is my entire portfolio, I didn’t expect to get 9 offers with him. I am also very grateful for the guidance of Wen Lan’s portfolio tutor.

If you also want to get professional portfolio guidance like classmate J, please add WeChat:Alevel1234Or scan the QR code of the poster and leave a message “Portfolio + your target art school: to get the dry goods package of the portfolio for free:

Advice for juniors and juniors

When choosing a portfolio agency Mainly depends on the fit with the teachera responsible teacher is very important.

Portfolio planning early, allowing more time to adjust. Be sure to allow enough time when preparing for animation.

It usually takes a long time to do the first project, don’t worryit will be much faster later.

Self-discipline is important, No procrastination and no slack。

Under the premise that the general direction is correct, the task must be carried out seriously, Mobility is key！

Optimizing every small process to the best can ensure the best results. As large as portfolio, typesetting, paperwork, as small as the choice of font and line spacingwill affect the final result a little bit.

You also hope to be like classmate J,

Get the careful guidance of professional teachers,

Are you madly accepting offers from famous art schools?

Alevel1234

Plan your personalized study abroad program!

Advice from class representative

Many friends who are preparing to apply should have heard the words “first come, first served”. In fact, don’t be misled, this is a big misunderstanding. If you ignore the quality of the portfolio just to be in a hurry, it is not worth the loss.

Whether it is early or late depends on the preparation of the portfolio, which is why the editor often reminds you who are preparing to apply to Start preparing early. If the quality of your portfolio is hard enough, of course, the sooner the better. If not, then the first thing to do is to do a good portfolio.

in addition, Application time planning can be a very strategic operation, All kinds of rules are different, and the application methods are also different. How to plan so as not to miss the best application time? According to each student’s school selection, help optimize the test combination, maximize the test preparation time, and improve the final success rate, It saves time for portfolio preparation. There is a lot of knowledge here!

Wenlan Arts provides art and portfolio tutoringoffers international students a unique opportunity to receive practical advice and support from professional art teachers to make your portfolio more responsive to the requirements of art schools in the UK and the world.

Students will receive personalised service to meet individual needs, enabling you to develop your portfolio and gain the background knowledge required for your chosen major.

Wen Lan’s portfolio of successful case sharing:

Wenlan Success Stories

P classmate background

Admission institutions: Leeds, Strathclyde

specialized: architecture

Estimated grades: Further Math A, Math A, Physics B

Selected Services:Wenlan Art Undergraduate Architectural Design Portfolio Tutoring + AL Course Tutoring

Application case study

Before choosing Wenlan’s portfolio for tutoring, classmate P was a novice with zero foundation. After just 3-4 months of intensive and urgent study, he finally won a very good offer from the School of Architecture.

Wen Lan art teacher said that classmate P is a very smart child. Although he has no foundation, he has his own unique ideas for the portfolio and is very enthusiastic about architecture.

There are many opportunities to get in touch with architectural factors in the growing environment of student P, and architecture has always attracted his attention. The experience of studying in the UK and the differences between Chinese and British architecture made him more interested in architecture.

Classmate P showed great interest in architecture. Teacher Wen Lan took the child to prepare for several months, and finally got the architectural offer full of gold.

Offer display

For more A* art portfolio cases, come and get it!

mostback, I hope everyone can apply to their favorite colleges and find their own creative path!

We not only have online courses, but also offline face-to-face art studios. Wenlan’s newly opened art learning center in Shanghai has a large venue. Teachers from world-renowned art schools and teachers graduated from top international art colleges will provide you with full art guidance. Welcome All art students!

Specific location: Room 214, Building 4, No. 50, Moganshan Road, Putuo District

Want to studyIG or A-level art courses, to lay a good foundation for the application of world-renowned art schools. It is recommended to choose Wenlan Art to study abroad. We have teachers who graduated from famous art schools such as UAL to guide you throughout the whole process. Even a beginner with zero basic knowledge can get an offer from an art school!Please add a class representative for consultationWeChat: Alevel1234

↓↓↓

At present, there are still many students studying A-level art in their majors, but most of them have high requirements for A-level art subjects and portfolios. They want to improveIGCSE&A-levelStudents who need portfolio guidance for their art course grades canChoose Wenlan Art Portfolio Tutorial Course。

Wenlan A-level Art and Design Course

Swipe down to view

Wenlan IGCSE Art and Design Course

Swipe down to view

asAuthorized test centers of AQA and Edexcel exam bureauseverything you need is here, hurry up and add a class representativeWeChat: Alevel1234Return to Sohu, see more