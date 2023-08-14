Art Teacher’s Sheep Herding Class: Nurturing Dreams in a Rural School

“Art Teacher’s Sheep Herding Class” Second Part of “A Good Place in a Tree” Series Receives Praise for its Realistic Portrayal of Rural Campus Life

A new film in the “A Good Place in a Tree” series titled “Art Teacher’s Sheep Herding Class” has been generating buzz since its release on July 28. The film, which is the second part of the series, has garnered attention for its authentic depiction of rural campus life and the inspiring journey of a group of students.

The story takes place in a rural middle school in Shaanxi during the late 1990s. As the students approach the senior high school entrance examination, those labeled as “poor students,” like Ba Wangchao, are placed in a class known as the “sheep-herding class.” It is a class where these students simply bide their time until they can attain their junior high school diplomas. However, when the artist Leng Xuan accidentally becomes their art teacher, everything changes. Under his guidance, these students, especially those in the “sheep class,” find the opportunity to express their individuality and pursue their dreams once again.

The first installment of the series, “A Good Place on the Tree,” achieved critical acclaim. It won the 19th China Film Huabiao Award for Outstanding Children’s Film and was nominated for the 32nd China Film Golden Rooster Award for Best Children’s Film. The release of the second part, exclusively on iQiyi, has sparked discussions among viewers due to its relatable portrayal of rural campus life and the heartwarming relationships between teachers and students.

The director and screenwriter of both films, Zhang Zhonghua, revealed that the main creators of the series are teachers from universities, middle schools, and primary schools in the Xi’an area. Their intention was to create movies that sow the seeds of truth, kindness, and beauty in the hearts of young audiences. By doing so, they hope to grow together with the audience.

Both films follow the same group of rural children, with Ba-Wang Chaochao as the protagonist. The second part portrays the children’s growth from innocent primary school students to junior high school students, delving into more serious and profound topics. As the children navigate adolescence and face the pressure of the high school entrance examination, the film maintains a realistic style while incorporating poetic expression. The “good place” on the tree in the first film is replaced by a “cave dwelling” in the second, which serves as a beautiful space for teachers and students to foster their imaginations and balance their ideals with reality. The film is adorned with ideal colors, accompanied by a collection of lyrical and beautiful original songs.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Zhang Zhonghua, who was admitted to high school based on his art skills, incorporated personal details into “Art Teacher’s Sheep Herding Class.” His ultimate message is that every child is a genius and that the path suitable for each individual is right at their feet. Just like the children in the film, Zhang Zhonghua encountered people who warmed his heart with love. Their actions and words illuminated his own path and that of his children.

“Art Teacher’s Sheep Herding Class” has received overwhelming support from viewers who are eager to see a third part in the series. Encouraged by this response, Zhang Zhonghua revealed that plans are underway to continue the series, with Ba-Wang Chaoyue as the protagonist. The future films will explore his high school and college days, as well as his journey beyond the campus into society, fully capturing the growth of children in Northwest rural areas over a decade.

The success of “Art Teacher’s Sheep Herding Class” not only lies in its engaging storytelling and relatable characters but also in its ability to resonate deeply with audiences. Through this series, Zhang Zhonghua and his team hope to inspire and touch the hearts of young viewers, leaving a lasting impact on their lives.