Home Entertainment Art until November 6th at the Cavallerizza in Turin there is Paratissima: two hundred artists and the theme of the circus
Entertainment

Art until November 6th at the Cavallerizza in Turin there is Paratissima: two hundred artists and the theme of the circus

by admin
Art until November 6th at the Cavallerizza in Turin there is Paratissima: two hundred artists and the theme of the circus

From today until November 6 Paratissima gives life to the annual appointment with the Turin art week in the eighteenth-century complex of the Cavallerizza: the theme chosen to animate the eighteenth edition is Paratissima Circus, the circus, what Charlie Chaplin called “the silent concentration of the art of playing without saying a word “. To describe the event, you can start with numbers: 9 curated exhibitions, 5 galleries, 9 special projects, 3 guest projects, open studio of artist residences and ateliers, live performances, talks and workshops in a setting of over 8 thousand meters exhibition paintings.

Artissima brings the art of the world to Turin: from 4 to 6 November at the fair 174 galleries from 28 countries

cristina insalaco

The relationship between the circus and the city has its roots in the second half of the sixteenth century and precisely in the riding school designed by Benedetto Alfieri in 1763 there was the academy, commissioned by Duke Carlo Emanuele, where the education of the court pages took place. equestrian art. This year the curatorship of the three main exhibitions was entrusted to Rosanna Accordino and Flavia Rovetta, who had distinguished themselves in the previous editions of Corso Nice. The Exhibitions branch off between the first and second floors of the Artillery. On the first floor, the exhibitions curated by Accordino and Rovetta are divided into three exhibitions, with a selection of 104 emerging artists: Antifragilità, the apologia for error, Jəune! Child’s Play and Unpredictable.

Flashback: three exhibitions for a new ecosystem of contemporary art that goes beyond the art week

See also  Play, the art in the video game, the video game in the art

cristina insalaco

Upstairs, under the aegis of Paratissima, the ninth edition of Nice & Fair – Contemporary Visions takes place, where the protagonists are the 13 curators who in 2022 attended the Master in curatorial practices Nice – New Independent Curatorial Experience, under the direction by Francesca Canfora. The result is the conception of 6 exhibition projects that investigate current events. On the third floor, the artist studios, residences and ateliers of Paratissima Factory are open to the public to discover the creative process of a work of art, establishing a mutual dialogue with the artists involved. In the spaces of the former stable, the G @ p section of Paratissima offers a selection of art galleries on a national scale.

At The Others, art becomes a labyrinth: Pacman is the icon around which sixty international exhibitors unwind

joan favro

Paratissima also hosts 9 special projects and 3 guest projects through artistic projects by invitation: artists of different origins with their visionary outlooks create new complements between art, photography, music, dance and new technologies. Special projects include Davide Boosta Dileo’s Tv Orchestra, The Bright Side of the Moon curated by Hermes Mangialardo and Laura Tota and Germain Ortolani’s Grand Ensemble. To integrate the exhibitions there will be Paratissima Circus Live, the panel of meetings, talks and performances realized with the contribution of Compagnia dei Caribbean and in collaboration with Bauhaus Paratissima. There are over thirty events divided between Spazio Arena and Sala Talk: the themes are art, ecology, technology, architecture, current events, music and the occult as protagonists on stage. Paratissima Kids, on the other hand, will give space to workshops with artists aimed at schools and families.

See also  Farewell to Valerio Evangelisti, the pen of Italian fantasy

A marble bomb: the work of Nazareno Biondo for the countdown to the days of contemporary art in Turin

joan favro

“The next five days will be an unprecedented and kaleidoscopic narration of art, which confirms the ability of this fair to give voice to a plurality of subjects and propose a corpus of initiatives to represent interesting experiences in the context of contemporary languages” comments Matteo Bagnasco, head of the Culture Objective for the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation. Paratissima is organized with the contribution of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, the support of the Chamber of Commerce and the patronage of the City of Turin, the Metropolitan City and the Piedmont Region. –

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Flashback from 3 to 6 November in Turin...

Only true love can not live up to...

Carbotta’s artistic questions and Arthur Jafa’s genius speak...

McDonald’s Introduces New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Themed...

Zodiac Daily Horoscope Forecast November 3, 2022_Work_Advice_Aspects

For the first time, sales of plug-in hybrids...

Inheriting the essence of national quintessence, feeling the...

The hottest in the world!Dominant Japanese manga BLEACH...

Jazz Festival: Dave Holland e Kenny a Padova

Six themed activities of the 14th Golden Eagle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy