Artanor – In Servitude of Darkness – Editor’s Pick

Solo projects are not uncommon in Black Metal, often the artists can only express themselves best in this form and let their individualism run free.

So it must have happened to Menelyagor, Mikael Menelsson, when he launched Artanor in 2006. 2009 saw the first promising tracks on a split Imperial Hordes released, then took a 14-year hiatus and then, out of nowhere, reappeared with his debut from obscurity.

Children rebel against their parents

In Servitude of Darkness is a very successful debut. You can tell that Menelyagor took a lot of time for the songs because the songwriting is very sophisticated and coherent. It’s kind of a concept album and it’s about the necromancer Rakinarwho tries to destroy every life. Facing him are his children and the allies. All in all, an exciting story about magic and power.

The atmospheric, dull black metal creates the perfect soundtrack for this moving dark story. There are also memorable, dark melodies, which immediately stick in your mind. The debut really convinced me because every track made me want to listen to the following one and even after listening to it several times I never got bored.

For all fans of black metal with substance: You should definitely check out the track From the roaring Fire HERE listen. Let’s hope so Mikael stays creative and doesn’t take another 14 years. Until then, you should definitely get his debut, it’s definitely worth it.

