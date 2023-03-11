If you love art history, and if you adore the impressionists, you must come to Turin these days. With around 300 works by over 100 artists it actually opened a major exhibition, “Impressionists between dream and color”, scheduled from 11 March to 4 June at the Mastio della Cittadella-National Museum of Artillery managed by Difesa Servizi. And it is already open in the city one second notable exhibition on the Impressionists, at Palazzo Barolo: adding up the two exhibitions we have a truly unmissable and extraordinary point of view on the artistic movement that revolutionized the history of art and painting forever.

The exhibition at the Mastio della Cittadella-National Museum of Artillery, is produced by Navigare srl in collaboration with Aics and Artbookweb, with the patronage of the Municipality of Turin and the Piedmont Region, and is one of the largest and most complete on Impressionism ever to appear in Italy, by quantity of works and by artists present.

For the first time in Italyan exhibition collects representative works of all the artists participating in the 8 impressionist exhibitions, held between 1874 and 1886with 45 oil paintings, 23 mixed media works, graphic works, preparatory studies, ceramics, sculptures, – but also documentary materials such as letters, photographs, books, clothes and objects – to signify the richness of their research that starts from classicism by Ingres and crossing the realism of Courbet and the lesson of the barbisonnier leads to the birth of Impressionism, to its flourishing and its legacy.

The exhibition documents the origins and history of the revolutionary art movement born in France in the mid-nineteenth century starting from the artists belonging to the École de Barbizon movement, who were the inspiring seeds of the young impressionists, to then move on to the participants in the eight official impressionist exhibitions, including the historic one of 1874 made in the studio by photographer Nadar, who he represented the official entry of the movement into the art world and the start of the revolution sanctioned by “Impression soleil levant”.

You can admire masterpieces of Monet, Degas, Manet, Renoir, Cezanne, Gauguin, Pissarro, alongside great supporting actors such as Bracquemond, Guillaumin, Forain, Desboutin, Lepic and all the other artists who have shared the adventure of a new way of making art with them. We then move on to some post-impressionist artists such as Toulouse-Lautrec and Permeke.

Organized with the contribution of an international scientific committee composed of Vittorio Sgarbi – present yesterday at the inauguration -, Gilles Chazal (former director of the Petit Palais in Paris), Maïthé Vallès-Bled (former director of the Musée des Beaux-Arts in Chartres and the Musée Paul Valéry di Sete), Alain Tapié (director of the Peindre en Normandie Collection) and curated by Vincenzo Sanfo, the Turin exhibition is divided into three sections, pre-impressionism, impressionism and post-impressionism, to identify the origins, the variety stylistics and the developments of the artistic movement.

A Palazzo Barolo, in a perhaps involuntary but certainly extraordinary puzzle that completes a more than tempting occasion for art lovers, the works are instead on display until 7 May from the Johannesburg Art Gallery: «From Monet to Picasso» with 63 masterpieces by Monet, Signac, Courbet, Degas, Cézanne, Sisley, Derain, Picasso, Matisse, Van Gogh, Rossetti, Modigliani, Bacon, Warhol, Lichtenstein, Kentridge and many others.