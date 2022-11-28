Original Title: ARTFIGURES Edward Scissorhands Johnny Depp Disney Doujin 1/6 Movable Figure

Product Name: Scissor Hands

Product code: AF-029

Product ratio: 1/6 ratio

Product status: for ordering

1:6 Scale Scissorhands Collection Figure Features:

1. Carefully create a brand new head sculpt and exquisite and complex hair styling, fully showing the scissorhands’ facial contours and accurate facial expressions and detailed skin textures in the movie.

2. The newly designed body with as many as 30 movable joints vividly restores the slender body in the movie Scissorhands.

3. The doll is about 34cm high

4. A pair of movable scissors hands.

Clothing style:

1. A black fabric stitching design jacket with metal decorative buckle

2. A pair of black fabric color-block trousers with metal decorative buckles

3. A black decorative belt with metal buckle

4. A set of black decorative straps with metal buckle

5. A pair of black leather PVC rubber boots with asymmetrical design

(All materials will not age when stored under normal conditions)

Accessories:

1. A set of character-specific bases

**The picture shown is only the prototype of the product, and there may be a little difference from the final product

**Product details are subject to change without notice

Official price: 1200 yuan

Estimated shipment: Q4 2022

