Article Title: “Celebrity Crossover: Exploring the Synergy Between Entertainment Stars and Art Exhibitions”

Can Stars Cross-Border “Exhibitions” Win-Win with Art?

Beijing Youth Daily reporter Wang Lei

“Mok Wenwei – Queen Mo·Lightyear Concept Exhibition” has just concluded at the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art. The exhibition uses the concept of “Light Years” and invites the audience to embark on a “Light Years” journey belonging to Karen Mok.

Celebrities like Karen Mok who have solo exhibitions are not alone. In recent years, more and more entertainment stars have crossed over into the art field. Although their “play methods” are different, they all use their own IP value to connect with the art field. Why are entertainment stars willing to get involved in the arts? Will art exhibitions support artists’ own IP?

Artists Hold “Exhibitions” to Kill Two Birds with One Stone

In addition to the concept exhibition in Beijing, Karen Mok has previously held a solo exhibition in Hong Kong. Throughout Karen Mok’s career as an artist, she often used exhibitions to commemorate herself—in 2013, she held “The Years After Mok – Mok Wenwei’s 20th Anniversary Exhibition.” Mok Wenwei said in an interview with reporters: “Every time there will be a different theme. With the development of technology, the exhibition can also be more digital.”

Not only does Karen Mok like to use exhibitions to record her acting career, young singer Ouyang Nana also uses exhibitions to interpret her new album. Previously, she used the cross-border art exhibitions “211042 Tibetan” and “221042 Live Today” to enrich the visual communication display of her new album. This year, she held the “231042 The Star Art Exhibition” in Chengdu to showcase her new album “The Star”.

The main commonality of exhibitions created with the artist’s personal IP is that they focus on installation art, and their main purpose is to become a check-in point for Internet celebrities in the new era. Curator Hu Xiao told a reporter from Beijing Youth Daily: “Installation art with aesthetic characteristics is easier to spread. In addition, art exhibitions have become the first social medium for young people. Shopping and watching exhibitions on weekends have become an indispensable part of urban youth. Artists use exhibitions to record themselves as part of it, and these types of exhibitions can generate secondary dissemination on social media. Holding an exhibition can achieve two purposes.”

Curators Use Aesthetics to Tell Good Stories

Recently, Jay Chou held four concerts in a row, and his new exhibition “Masterpiece”, which he serves as curator, also opened in Shanghai. Jay Chou’s position as a cross-border curator is to recommend his favorite artworks to the public.

“Masterpieces” from Art has gathered classic works by outstanding artists at home and abroad. The works range from German Expressionism paintings to Pop Art, from graffiti art to street art. Many of the works on display were personally selected by Jay Chou.

Talking about the reasons for curating the exhibition, Jay Chou said, “I think the curation is very similar to the movie ‘The Untold Secret’ when I directed it. I wanted to create an attractive story for everyone to watch, hoping to arouse everyone’s inner feelings. resonance.”

Jay Chou is not the only one who is keen on being a curator. In April this year, actor Tan Zhuo served as the artistic innovation promotion ambassador and initiator of the Beijing Film Festival’s new highlight unit “Art Innovation Unit” – the master video exhibition “Poetics of Fantasy.” In order to bring the project to fruition, Tan Zhuo and his team have made a lot of efforts.

In Tan Zhuo’s view, planning an exhibition requires more complete cognitive preparation, and continuous learning and thinking about artists and their works, art historical context, various discussions on beauty, and space design before applying it. Only by doing so can it advance more smoothly.

Be an Artist and Fulfill Your Dream

In fact, there are many artists in the entertainment industry who dream of becoming a painting artist. This year, Andy Lau opened his first personal art exhibition in Hong Kong, China. This is his first large-scale personal art exhibition in more than 40 years in the industry. Andy Lau said that this exhibition is the completion of a promise he has made to himself for many years. “Holding an art space can be said to be a seed that has been buried in my heart for a long time. When I was more than 10 years old, I often visited the art center and felt that I belonged here. Later, I became an artist, but the dream is always there.”

This is not Andy Lau’s first foray into the art field. As early as more than 20 years ago, he had already collaborated with oil painting master Zeng Fanzhi on works. In this art exhibition, Andy Lau collaborated with five other artists to express Andy Lau’s many years of acting experience and feelings in the entertainment industry through oil paintings, large-scale installations, sculptures, calligraphy, ink paintings, geometric paper sculptures, and other art forms. A painting jointly created by Andy Lau and his daughter.

In addition to Andy Lau, there are many hidden artists in the entertainment industry. For example, in 2022, Li Yuchun worked as an artist for the first time with Florentijn Hofman, the creator of the “Big Yellow Duck” and a Dutch national treasure artist, to create a large-scale art project “He Raised It When It Was an Egg” and exhibited at Today Art Museum.

Why are entertainment stars willing to get involved in the arts? Xu Peng, CEO of Kunpeng Golden Wings, told a reporter from Beiqing Daily, “The marriage between celebrities and the art field is a marketing case of mutual achievement. Celebrities bring traffic to exhibitions, and exhibitions enhance their artistic sense. The two add to each other and will provide the popularization of art and open up a new path. Allowing the public to enter art museums and galleries is the first step for art to enlighten the soul. Always being aloof and remarking is not the right path to healthy development.”

