Article Title: “Master Red Fox, Don’t Spoil Me” – A Republic of China Short Drama Unveils a Tale of Love, Revenge, and Mystery

Title: “New Republic of China Drama ‘Master Red Fox, Don’t Spoil Me’ Combines Mystery and Romance”

Produced by Xiuhe Film and Television (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd., Beijing Momu Culture Media Co., Ltd., Jiuhe Fuyao (Beijing) Cultural Development Center, Zhejiang Hengwen Film and Television Production Co., Ltd., Xiamen Dayu Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Beijing Youth New Generation Film and Television Co., Ltd., the highly anticipated Republic of China short drama “Master Red Fox, Don’t Spoil Me” has recently commenced filming. The drama stars popular actors Ma Sihan and Li Huan in their first collaboration, and is expected to captivate viewers with its blend of love, mystery, and historical context.

“Master Red Fox, Don’t Spoil Me” follows the story of Du Xinyue (played by Li Huan), a destitute young woman who willingly enters a ghost marriage with Su Xingluo (played by Ma Sihan), the son of the president of the chamber of commerce, in order to uncover the truth behind her father’s murder. Upon returning home, they are forced to maintain the facade of a harmonious married life. However, Du Xinyue soon discovers that Su Xingluo is not all he seems. As they investigate further, the couple deepens their bond while unearthing startling revelations about their intertwined pasts.

Breaking away from the conventions of past Republic of China dramas, “Master Red Fox, Don’t Spoil Me” incorporates elements of family, nation, and justice to showcase the intelligence and contrasting personalities of the main characters. Su Xingluo, played by Ma Sihan, is a wealthy young man with a dual identity – a playboy with a chivalrous heart. Du Xinyue, portrayed by Li Huan, is a determined woman with her own secrets and a hankering for justice. Their love story unfolds against a backdrop of redemption, revenge, and a tumultuous homeland, underscoring the exceptional effort put forth by the production team.

Directed by Zhang Herui and Jin Yuxuan, both of whom have extensive experience in the industry, and produced by Xiuhe Film and Television (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd., “Master Red Fox, Don’t Spoil Me” boasts a stellar cast that perfectly embodies the characters. Ma Sihan, known for his handsome appearance and previous participation in “Youth with You,” has garnered a large fan following. Li Huan, recognized for her role as Ling Sansan in “The Earth Blushes,” is also highly regarded by the public. In addition, the supporting cast including Yang Tao, Ma Siser, Zhang Zimeng, Liu Xin, and others contribute to the overall strength of the drama.

With high expectations from both the production team and viewers, “Master Red Fox, Don’t Spoil Me” promises to deliver an immersive viewing experience. The combination of an intriguing storyline, historical setting, and talented cast is sure to captivate audiences. Fans eagerly await the drama’s release, hoping for a successful debut.

