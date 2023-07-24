Artificial intelligence, fashion experiments between chance and doubt

Listen to the audio version of the article

An opportunity for development, but still little traveled. Fashion is taking the measures of artificial intelligence which for now is mainly used in process management and not on a creative level. But that represents a challenge with high potential: according to an analysis by McKinsey, in the next 3-5 years, generative artificial intelligence could increase the operating profits of the fashion and luxury industry by a figure ranging from 150 billion dollars, according to the most cautious estimates, to 275 billion dollars according to the most confident ones. The Boston Consulting Group’s forecasts, on the other hand, are not purely numerical, but speak of a disruptive impact of this technology which will affect 80% of workers with a high potential especially for “mass” brands and a strong impact for luxury brands in marketing, extending the personalized treatment that is now dedicated to VIP clients to an audience of 350 million “aspirational” consumers.

Ai as a tool

Going beyond the estimates, however, the world of fashion and luxury today does not yet seem active in the implementation of generative artificial intelligence. Rather, it uses AI to make production or distribution more efficient and attempts to use it to personalize service. But not always successfully. «We use artificial intelligence in business intelligence modules to highlight problems that may arise in the production chain – explains Arcangelo D’Onofrio, founder and CEO of Temera, a company that deals with IoT solutions for the world of fashion and luxury in particular -. These are predictive modules which, based on historical data series, provide information that represents a productive advantage for the company. On other fronts – for example those of personalized selling – it doesn’t seem that artificial intelligence is able to produce the desired effects: the human component, at least until now, remains fundamental. However, the potential of generative AI, in production but also in retail, is very high: just think of the AI ​​that generates music and which could provide each consumer with an ad hoc playlist for shopping».

The role of creatives

Fashion therefore does not yet systematically use forms of generative artificial intelligence on the creative front, although there are already fashion collections “created” by algorithms, such as the 8 by Yoox line, and some spot collaborations more oriented towards marketing than actual production. This is also confirmed by the designers who, however, have begun to experiment with this technology. «I started using these AI applications for creativity in the first half of 2022 – explains Marco Simonetti, footwear designer who, after working with major brands, now works as a freelancer with the Ral7000 Studio collective – and since then technology has made great strides. The brands, on the other hand, at the time hadn’t really taken the potential into consideration yet». Simonetti also spontaneously created a collaboration between two brands, Jacquemus and Nike: «We launched it on Instagram and only later did both Nike and Jacquemus contact me separately for possible collaborations, but always on a marketing level. 50% of the brands that contacted us to collaborate did so for communication projects, not to create products». What amazes Simonetti, in terms of the creative result obtained by using artificial intelligence, is «the speed of reaction of the technology. I believe that in the creative phase it helps to go further than where one could go with one’s imagination». Instagram is one of the platforms where this type of experimentation is given a “voice”. The New Zealand creative Field Skjellerup, who works for a tech development company in real life, founded the Instagram account @Ai.clothingdaily where he posts fashion looks created exclusively with generative artificial intelligence – he uses, among others, the Midjourney platform with which the image of Pope Francis dressed in a Moncler-like duvet was created – and who has collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger: “People’s reaction to these contents is very strong and how far you can go depends substantially on how much you want to push”. To create an image, you can give the Ai a prompt (command) made of images or text and the processing “can vary from 10 minutes to 7 hours: the Ai produces and then it is the human being who selects what to process or the further commands to be given”, explains Skjellerup.

I nodi legali

While the EU Parliament has recently voted in favor of the Ai Act, the first provision that aims to regulate artificial intelligence in various areas, there is no shortage of legal issues in the use of this technology applied to fashion. Which range from transparency obligations for virtual influencers to the copyright on the images that are used as input for the Ai: “The Ai Act has privileged other aspects and as regards intellectual property, the aim is to use rules that already tell us how to decline this issue – underlines the lawyer Elena Varese, partner of Dla Piper – and argue that the use of these generative artificial intelligence systems is legitimate as long as the data used for training purposes are not covered by IP rights whose reproduction for limited times the owners have authorized in advance”. Furthermore, according to the lawyer Varese, the products created exclusively by AI without human intervention “encounter problems in being covered by copyright: this type of legislation, in fact, presupposes the creative character which is the reflection of human personality and discretion”. On the plate there is also the theme of how AI is able to process inputs in an original way: «Is the product something copied and assembled (a sort of collage that is difficult to distinguish, ed) or completely new? It is the question that we will have to try to answer, especially on a legal level ».

The cases of Gucci and Christie’s, Sease, Zalando

The historic auction house Christie’s has partnered with Gucci to create a collection of 21 Nft entitled “Future Frequencies: Explorations in Generative Art and Fashion”. These digital artworks – which have been up for auction since last Tuesday, July 18, and will be open until July 25 – have been created by various digital artists (including Claire Silver, Botto or Emily Xie) some of whom have used generative artificial intelligence. The inspiration for this new generation art is Gucci’s Bamboo 1947 collection.