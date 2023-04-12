Artificial intelligence (AI), a convergence between previously unrelated disciplines (mathematics, biology, physics, medicine, sociology, computer science), is a journalistic star little known by the community, dragged to the border between science and fantasy.

AI involves great instrumental capacity, speed and automatism in decisions independent of human intervention. Although it emulates a self-learning system, there is no explanation for many decisions made by machines outside of human control. Far from conspiracy theories, it must be recognized that the AI ​​to control merchandise in a supermarket, city traffic or a production line is not the same as the one that controls personal information, individual, family, national or planetary security.

Associated with the big data (all global actions online y offline), the AI ​​acquires enormous power to know information and induce behaviors. It is known that with less than 100 likes the skin color, sexual orientation and political opinion of the user of a social network can be predicted. And there would be the answer to how Donald Trump or Jair Bolsonaro won elections.

The concept of AI alludes to “machines that learn from machines”. Without referring to Isaac Asimov’s robots or considering its scientific and ethical value, it is another persuasive mechanism of the benefits of hypercapitalism.

It is foolish to ignore the positive side of AI ‒with adequate social control‒ but it would be insane not to recognize it as a powerful tool of real power with goals of maximum profit at the expense of public interest, human rights and sovereignty, in any of their categories.

The “unholy” applications of la IA

AI moves multimillion dollar, euro, ruble or yuan figures, in biomedicine, security, information technology, surveillance or communication media, combined and expecting succulent profits without ethical regulation. Its impact on human rights is the subject of criticism, but progress is being made on what has been done without citizen control.

The Swiss Federal Institute for Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection asked: What would happen if an AI system was proposed to detect (or manufacture) chemical weapons? They did so, “teaching” the system to detect toxic compounds and looking for molecules similar to a deadly neurotoxic. After a few hours, the result horrified the scientists. They had on their monitor many compounds as toxic or more toxic than the model molecule. The researchers acknowledged that they had crossed an undefined ethical boundary, stating that they could “easily erase the thousands of molecules that could be created, but we will not be able to erase the knowledge of how to recreate them.” One question (ours) is: Have they been deleted?

In recent months, other news has covered the planet: an AI system called ChatGPT has the ability to write “on demand” scientific reports or papers. Not projects or working hypotheses, but the result of alleged non-existent investigations. This scientific fraud was verified in publications of prestigious newspaperwith the name of the system as co-author of the work and without being noticed by the scientific reviewers.

The same system almost made it “medical” on the US medical licensing exam. by obtaining 52.4% and 75% of correct answers, over the approval threshold of 60%. This application might not seem important to the general public, but it is catastrophic for science and society, since scientific publication is a base of the scientific-technological system, by exposing data that must be corroborated (or not) by other scientists, who would be the controllers of science and its applications.

Repercussions in higher education

A recent survey of Nature Briefing asked four thousand readers: Should researchers be allowed to use ChatGPT to help write articles? The answers were: No, 58%; Yes. 37%; Others, 5%. An early institutional reaction was provided by the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po), a prestigious university of social sciences, where its use was prohibited due to the possibility of fraud and plagiarism.

However, many responses from scientists or higher education institutions hint at fear of being censored as “anti-modern” if they oppose this type of technology. And when the University World News asked the ChatGPT program itself about its possible impact on higher education, the response euphemized about participation, interaction, accessibility, efficiency, etc., since “…the relationship between humans and AI is not a competition but a partnership, and the impact will depend on how it is used”. The same as atomic energy, right?

Interestingly (or not so much), ChatGPT is a product of the OpenAI company, it is available for free or paying only 20 US dollars per month and it already exceeded 100 million monthly users. Clearer, water,

Computer experts from the National University of Córdoba maintain that AI is “a way of programming” and “…it depends on the database with which the programs are trained.” “Machines do nothing without a person behind them who says what to do and how to do it”, “…so the human factor should be more concerned than AI”, since “…these systems are designed to generate adapted responses to the interlocutor”. In addition, they are black boxes, whose privacy no one knows, except their creators and owners, protected by patents and intellectual property agreements.

Few but huge companies and intelligence services from the global north concentrate the development and application of AI. What alternative is left for the countries of the South other than submission? A topic that is not alien to science and the demand for social responsibility of the scientist, nor to the rejection of a neutral and apolitical science.

* Professor Emeritus (UNC)

