Artificial Intelligence shows what the Barbie house designed by Brazilian architects would look like

Writer Felipe Pacheco simulated Barbie’s house in 15 different architectural models, by Niemeyer and Zaha Hadid

Barbie, since her creation in 1959, has been one of the most iconic and beloved dolls in the world. With her style, charisma and endless play possibilities, she has become a cultural icon that transcends generations. In addition to her endearing personality, Barbie’s aesthetic also plays a crucial role in her enduring appeal. The original doll’s house is a remarkable example that combines vibrant colors, open environments and a fusion between the fantasy world and the real world.

Barbie’s original house is a magical setting where imagination comes to life. With a predominantly pink color palette, the environment conveys an atmosphere of joy, elegance and feminine performance. From the walls to the furniture and accessories, pink is used abundantly, creating a warm and enveloping atmosphere, making it an iconic and recognizable symbol around the world. Over the years, Barbie has reinvented herself and adapted to cultural changes, but her distinctive aesthetic remains a hallmark of her identity.

In addition to the signature color palette, Barbie’s home is designed with an open, barrier-free aesthetic. Spaces are fluid and interconnected, allowing for a smooth transition between different rooms. This open architecture encourages free movement of the doll and provides ample space for creative expression. Barbie’s house becomes a real stage for stories and adventures, where anything is possible.

Official trailer for the new Barbie movie

With the release this month of the long-awaited Barbie movie, this subject has been dominating social networks. Taking advantage of this moment, the writer Felipe Pacheco, decided to explore a new approach: how renowned Brazilian architects could translate the Barbie house aesthetic into their signature styles. Through the use of artificial intelligence, Pacheco published each of these hypothetical versions combining the essence of the doll with the architectural elements that made these professionals renowned, resulting in an exciting fusion of creativity and Brazilian identity.

Oscar Niemeyer (1907 – 2012)

Considered one of the most influential figures in modern architecture, his style is characterized by sinuous curves, sculptural forms and a creative approach to the use of reinforced concrete. Niemeyer believed that architecture could be a form of artistic and social expression, seeking to create spaces that conveyed beauty, functionality and a sense of harmony with the surroundings. His most iconic works, such as the architectural complex in Brasilia, the United Nations Headquarters in New York and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Niterói, are impressive testimonies of his innovative vision and ability to create buildings that have become symbols of Brazilian identity and landmarks. of world architecture.

Lina Bo Bardi (1914 – 1992)

The Italian-Brazilian architect left a significant legacy in modern architecture by uniting architecture, culture and society, becoming an inspiring reference for contemporary architecture. Her approach combined social sensitivity, functionality and aesthetics. Bo Bardi believed that architecture should be accessible to everyone and promote community engagement. Its architectural style was marked by the appreciation of the vernacular, local culture and sustainability. It incorporated elements such as the use of simple materials, flexible spaces and the harmonious integration of interior and exterior. His most notable works include the Museu de Arte de São Paulo (MASP) and SESC Pompéia, both in São Paulo, which demonstrate his ability to create impactful and welcoming architectural spaces.

Roberto Burle Marx (1909 – 1994)

The Brazilian landscaper and artist, internationally recognized for the revolutionary style that brought a modern and experimental approach to garden and landscape design. Burle Marx valued Brazilian botanical diversity and incorporated elements of modern art into his creations, resulting in vibrant and exuberant projects. He introduced the use of geometric shapes, intense colors and bold textures in his landscape designs, establishing a visual and emotional connection between the natural environment and the design. In addition to his contribution to landscaping, Burle Marx was also a talented painter, sculptor and designer, leaving a multifaceted artistic legacy that continues to inspire professionals in the field to this day. His influence on modern landscaping is indisputable, and his creations are veritable verdant works of art that harmoniously integrate into the Brazilian landscape.

Paulo Mendes da Rocha (1928 – 2021)

Known for a brutalist style and minimalist approach, Paulo Mendes da Rocha’s architecture is marked by the bold use of exposed concrete, pure lines and open spaces. Mendes da Rocha believed that architecture should be an expression of reality and social needs, seeking a harmonious integration between the built environment and the natural surroundings. He prioritized functionality, simplicity and durability in his projects, creating spaces that promoted encounters and human interaction. His works, such as the Museu Brasileiro da Escultura (MuBE) and the Sesc 24 de Maio, in São Paulo, are emblematic examples of his architectural aesthetics, combining form, function and a unique sensitivity to the cultural and social context.

Marcio Kogan (1952-)

Celebrated for its contemporary, minimalist style, Kogan’s architectural approach is characterized by simplicity, elegance and attention to detail. Kogan values ​​the integration between the built environment and the surrounding nature, creating spaces that open to the outside and take advantage of natural light. His designs often feature clean lines, pure volumes and a carefully selected palette of materials, resulting in a sophisticated yet timeless aesthetic. Kogan is known for his ability to create welcoming and harmonious environments, where spatial quality and comfort are prioritized.

Sworn Artacho (1907 – 1983)

The architect Artacho Jurado left a remarkable legacy in the Brazilian architecture of the 20th century. He was one of the main exponents of the modernist movement in the country, contributing to the transformation of the urban landscape of São Paulo. Jurado adopted a functionalist architectural approach, prioritizing functionality and simplicity. His designs were characterized by clean geometric shapes and efficient use of space. He also valued the integration between architecture and the natural environment, incorporating gardens and green areas into his designs. Artacho Jurado, even though he did not graduate in architecture and entered the market on a self-taught basis, left a significant legacy in Brazilian architecture, influencing later generations of architects.

In addition to the Brazilians, Pacheco took advantage of the tool to explore the style of several renowned architects from around the world. Inspired by the sculptural skill of the Spaniard Santiago Calatrava (1951), a Barbie house was created with elegant and slender shapes, in harmony with the natural surroundings. In the North American version by Frank Lloyd Wright (1867 – 1959), the house gains striking horizontal lines, incorporating the organic connection with nature, so characteristic of the architect. The interpretation by the Swiss-French Le Corbusier (1887 – 1965) combines precise geometry and lighter pink, providing a minimalist and functional environment.

Santiago Calatrava

Frank Lloyd Wright

Le Courbusier

In the spirit of Spaniard Antoni Gaudí (1852 – 1926), the Barbie house becomes an explosion of organic and contrasting shapes, with ornamental details that create a magical and surreal atmosphere. By exploring the style of the Swiss Peter Zumthor (1943), the Barbie house becomes a serene and contemplative refuge, with spaces that harmoniously integrate into the landscape and value the sensory experience.

Antoni Gaudí Peter Zumthor

Canadian Frank Gehry’s interpretation (1929) brings bold sculptural forms, creating a Barbie house full of movement and dynamism. The Danish Bjarke Ingels (1974), in turn, designs a house that defies conventions, with flexible spaces and bold architectural solutions that stimulate interaction and creativity. And in the vision of Iraqi-British Zaha Hadid (1950 – 2016), the Barbie house becomes a fluid architectural work of art, with elegant curves and a futuristic aesthetic.

Frank Gehry Bjarke Ingels Zaha Hadid Rem Koolhaas

Finally, the interpretation by Dutchman Rem Koolhaas (1944) combines conceptual innovation with a provocative approach, resulting in a Barbie house that challenges traditional notions of form and function, creating spaces that invite to rethink architecture, abusing symmetry and transparent materials.

These hypothetical versions of Barbie houses weave together fantasy and architectural reality. Just as Barbie continues to reinvent herself in pop culture, with each version of the Barbie house, we are invited to dream and explore the infinite possibilities that architecture offers us.

Giovanna Gregorio holds a degree in Art: History, Criticism and Curatorship from PUC-SP. Independent researcher and critic.

