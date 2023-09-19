ArtiJanus/ArtiJanas, festival of craftsmanship, contemporary art and design

Listen to the audio version of the article

The second edition of ArtiJanus/ArtiJanas has just ended. This year the festival was dedicated to the concept of Genius Loci / The spirit of places. It was held in Lo Quarter in Alghero and tried to combine artisanal know-how with contemporary art and design. The name of the event plays on “Oscillating Mitosis… (which) grafts art into the classicism of the double”, as written by the visual designer Stefano Asili who created the logo of the event before dying in April 2021. Janas takes the name of the witches Sardinian while Janus refers to Janus, the two-faced god.

The three days of the festival proved to be very intense with varied activities in the Sardinian city linked to coral, fishing, the language as a dialect (derived from ancient Catalan) and communication skills. We started with the dialogue on “unusualness”, a term cloned by the Sicilian Gesualdo Bufalino, which saw the Sardinian stylist Antonio Marras and the architect Stefano Boeri, President of Triennale Milano, discuss.

Alberto Cavalli then presented the program of the Cologni Foundation which aims to encourage generational change in the field of high craftsmanship also thanks to the consultancy of Jean Blancheart. In fact, the gallery owner travels around the world, sniffing out talents as if they were truffles: expert hands and streamlined minds of world-class creatives. There was no shortage of moments of pure beauty: the public action carried out in Bolzano by Angelika Burtscher and Daniele Lupo of the Lungomare platform; the reflection by Margherita Marri of Captcha Architecture “Towards a post-picturesque landscape” which exposed the combed and stereotyped Tuscan hills; architecture as a tool for the community and the spirit of “learning by doing” in the experience of Elena Barthel, an architect who taught in Alabama and knows, like the back of her hand, the educational pearls of Rural Studio (a reality that turns 30 ). The role of universities as promoters of values ​​and creative wisdom was highlighted and the outcome of the Residencies, curated by Alberto Cavalli and Roberta Morittu, was exposed, a project that paired two designers and two artisan realities: Gianni Cinti with the Artessile company of Elena Mulas from Urzulei, Sonia Pedrazzini with the Walter Usai ceramics company from Assemini.

Lastly, it is worth mentioning “Daisy Soul’s soap”, a laboratory on cosmetics (how to make a solid shampoo) curated by Manuela Pisanu and the initiatives of L’Accademia Sarda del Lievito Madre which, in addition to organizing a demonstration on how to create this special dough fermented by microorganisms (lactic bacteria and yeasts), set up an exhibition on traditional regional breads and invited the artisan Rita Solinas to model the “ritual breads” live.

