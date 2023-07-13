Artist and Political Prisoner Maykel Osorbo Sews His Mouth Shut in Protest

Artist Sewing Mouth Shut in Cuban Prison as a Protest

Cuban artist and political prisoner, Maykel Osorbo, has taken a drastic step to protest against the oppressive regime in Cuba. Osorbo, known for his activism and opposition to the government, has tattooed the phrase “Homeland and Life” on his body and has decided to sew his mouth shut.

The news of his protest was shared on social media, where he was quoted as saying, “Respect, that’s what I ask for. I don’t care about the nine years that I’ve been thrown out. I’m ready to continue being me, to assume whatever. But artists are treated with respect. I’m not going to give my respect in exchange for nothing, nor for my freedom. Enough of putting in or to get noodles.”

In a telephone conversation with activist Anamely Ramos, Osorbo further expressed his frustration and determination. Ramos shared on Facebook a rhymed text sent by the artist, stating, “If they are going to be the last, let them be artistic. I don’t want any more tooth, or talk to anyone anymore. I’ll sew my mouth, in fact. If you don’t hear from me again on Friday, you know what happened: planted in a cell, with the mouth sewn up. This is war!”

Ramos also denounced the abuses suffered by Osorbo during his two years in the 5 y medio prison in Pinar del Río, stating, “All kinds of abuses have occurred in these more than two years of unjust prison: punishment cells, periods of solitary confinement, suspension of visits, restrictions on food and medical assistance, and constant threats from common prisoners.”

The artist’s life is in danger, according to Ramos, who emphasized that “all political prisoners who are not willing to play at the pace that power wants” face similar risks.

Osorbo’s protest has garnered attention from fellow activists and supporters around the world. Despite the harsh conditions he has endured, the artist has remained resilient and dedicated to his cause. Anamely Ramos described Osorbo’s efforts to maintain his spirit and creativity in prison, stating, “He has tried to direct his spirit to reinvent himself, to read, to not stop making songs, and not to lose connection with his family and with all Cubans.”

The situation in Cuba continues to be a subject of concern for human rights organizations and governments worldwide. With artists like Maykel Osorbo using their voices and bodies as a powerful form of resistance, the fight for freedom in Cuba persists.

