The Yuz Museum project space in Shanghai will present “Pictures for Use and Pleasure”, the first solo exhibition of New York artist Ivy Haldeman in mainland China. The female artist, who currently lives and works in New York, uses street advertising and commercials as inspiration to build pop image slang. She is particularly good at insight into the mass media and its predictions about urban images and lifestyles. Classic symbols such as “hot dog” and “suit” integrate and reconstruct issues such as body, desire, culture and identity in a cross-historical and cross-cultural context. His works are collected by various institutions, including but not limited to the Dallas Museum of Art, Denver Art Museum, Miami Institute of Contemporary Art and X Art Museum.

In this exhibition, Ivy Haldeman will use the intertext between the two spaces of “dressing room” and “meeting room” to discuss labor and leisure, the absence and presence of the body, and Gao Juhan’s “use and entertainment” for Chinese secular painting. “Love” to start a dialectical discussion. Using acrylic, a flowing plastic, the artist will further draw the contradictory “for sale” and “self-sustaining” in the subject, thereby exploring the boundaries of self-awareness and identity authentication, capturing Lefebvre An unpredictable urban society.

The exhibition “Ivy Haldeman: Pictures for Use and Pleasure” will open on September 24 and will run until November 13. Interested readers may wish to visit.

