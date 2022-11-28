Following the launch of the “Pinkpinkman” sculpture in May this year, Sofubi artist kaijutan once again joined hands with the famous Japanese potter Minoruhisa Ishihara this season to launch the second season of the joint work “HUNTERBOY”. The two sides exchanged works for re-creation. Kaijutan once again used the design of Minoru Ishihara’s classic character “Kokoruru Bear”. The chocolate peaked hat, combined with Ishihara Minoruhisa’s two very different styles to produce a new work, is very surprising.

“HUNTERBOY” is a very good hunter. Although he is very young, he lives strong in the harsh environment of the arctic and the jungle. Under his cute appearance, he has a super strong heart. He wears a hunting bear He wears a leather jacket to keep out the cold, and the Huskies beside him are his faithful companions. The hunting dog is inspired by the dog that has accompanied Ishihara Minoru for many years. I believe that with its company, Ishihara Minoru has long regarded it as his family.

This season, the two sides bring 2 different designs, the polar bear and the jungle brown bear, with a total height of 9.5 inches, which is a larger design work than the pinkpinkman of the previous season. It is reported that the series will be officially released in the near future.