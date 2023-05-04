Home » Artist MarkVonRama reinvents designer stool with human balloon shoes | Hypebeast
Entertainment

Artist MarkVonRama reinvents designer stool with human balloon shoes | Hypebeast

by admin
Artist MarkVonRama reinvents designer stool with human balloon shoes | Hypebeast

With the recent trend of AI creation prevailing, designer and AI artist MarkVonRama takes sneakers as the theme and uses AI to combine them with well-known designer chairs.

It can be seen that Herman Miller Eames Lounge and Ottoman present the appearance of Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Chicago”. Molded Shell Rocking Chair, lined with luxurious quilted leather, with conspicuous Swoosh Logo on both sides; finally there is Mies van der Rohe chair inspired by Air Jordan 4.

You can see more related works in MarkVonRama’s social media, and interested readers can go to find out.

See also  The costume spy war drama "The Wind in Longxi": the life of the characters in the emotional relationship with tension jqknews

You may also like

The most bizarre food festivals in Austria

Fashion and equality: in Italy few women on...

2023/4/29 – We play the songs you want...

New song from Dong Nhi, Taeyang, Lisa appeared,...

Guo Qilin and Jin Chen’s new drama “The...

Blue Statue releases music video for ‘Lachrymose’ |...

Order of Use of 5 Scarlett Whitening Loving...

[Yunshang Lingnan]Lion Dance Fest in Xiqiao Mountain draws...

uniform | Linen jacket the dresser

[Great Beauty of Guangdong]Enjoy the charm of Cantonese...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy