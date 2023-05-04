Artist MarkVonRama reinvents designer stool with human balloon shoes | Hypebeast

With the recent trend of AI creation prevailing, designer and AI artist MarkVonRama takes sneakers as the theme and uses AI to combine them with well-known designer chairs.

It can be seen that Herman Miller Eames Lounge and Ottoman present the appearance of Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Chicago”. Molded Shell Rocking Chair, lined with luxurious quilted leather, with conspicuous Swoosh Logo on both sides; finally there is Mies van der Rohe chair inspired by Air Jordan 4.

You can see more related works in MarkVonRama’s social media, and interested readers can go to find out.