Artist Portrait: Red House Painters – The shivering weeping willow

singing floating in the melancholy cloud; Guitars as soft as downy pillows softened by November night tears – the Red House Painters around Mark Kozelek painted red houses, bridges, roller coasters and other memories melancholy blue during their 12-year career and looked at them through sepia-colored nostalgia glasses.

While Nirvana and grunge at the beginning of the 90s in Seattle poured the inner life into often deliberately ambiguous cynical, nihilistic lyrics and unloaded it into loudly angry grunge songs, a new, restrained, slow type of music emerged not far from Seattle in San Francisco, the slow Core was baptized.

While the band slowed down Low, Joy Division’s music, the Red House Painters’ slow-core is best described as heavily slowed down, emotional folk. The acoustic guitar is gentle and refreshing, the singing soothes the soul and calms the mind. Unlike grunge, the Red House Painters expressed themselves in a more fragile way: „glass on the pavement under my shoe / without you is all my life amounts to“ – it says in Katy Song.

About Mark Eitzel from the also based in San Francisco, simultaneous slow-core masters of the American Music Club, for whom the Red House Painters were often concert openers, the band came to the 4AD label, which distributed all Red House Painters albums in England. The label that was home to Nick Cave’s The Birthday Party and the dream pop pioneers Cocteau Twins in the 80s. “Down Colorful Hill” is the name of their first album – the vocals bathe in more reverberation than there is in Bad Hall Meer.

The guitars delicately balance along the edges of conscience, especially in those moments when the drums’ heavy fate sets in. Many of his songs are in sluggish 6/8 time, with a strong emphasis on the 1, where the instruments noticeably lose their breath before they pick themselves up again and again towards the end of the bar.

Mark Kozelek in the light as well as in the shadow

Kozelek wears his hair like a shivering weeping willow blown by the autumn wind. His best songs can probably be found in his early work. The nostalgic Grace Cathedral Parkbreathing the darkening park air, the 8 minute Katy Song with endless coda in the style of Hey Judes – the sad antithesis, as well Take me Out in which the air is almost bursting with the diverging vocal harmonies of Kozelek and guest singer.

“Songs for a Blue Guitar” was released under the name of the Red House Painters but was recorded by Kozelek with a different band.

In 2001, after a three-year struggle with the label, the final album Old Ramon was released. The label wanted to shorten its 12-minute songs.

With Sun Kil Moon, the follow-up project, Kozelek continued his soul-calming, soothing music. His 2003 album Ghosts of the Great Highway earned him the best sales and reviews of his career. Sun Kil Moon consists of the same musicians as the Red House Painters, only the name of the project has changed.

After that, Kozelek fell into serious writer’s block for the first time, during which he began to cover and record Modest Mouse songs acoustically. In his career he reinterpreted songs from KISS and AC/DC to YES (vinyl only on Ocean Beach) into introspective slow-core folk songs that were hardly recognizable. He also played bass in the band Stillwater in the music film Almost Famous and in Vanilla Sky.

The Red House Painters were an often-forgotten 90’s legend and played music that floods every waterless eye.

