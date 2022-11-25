Home Entertainment Artist Tom Sachs Partners with Publisher Rizzoli for Limited Edition Book
Artist Tom Sachs Partners with Publisher Rizzoli for Limited Edition Book

Artist Tom Sachs Partners with Publisher Rizzoli for Limited Edition Book

As artist Tom Sachs’ rocket-inspired exhibition is about to end this month at Acquavella Galleries in New York, this time Tom Sachs has specially collaborated with well-known publisher Rizzoli to produce a book called “Tom Sachs: Spaceships” to record the exhibition course.

The new book is printed in Italy and will be limited to 3,600 copies worldwide. From the perspective of Tom Sachs, it subverts the meaning of words and includes various types of “Spaceships” – under the alternative framework of “transportation means”, the guillotine is also Think of it as a spaceship that transports a person from life to death; also includes a foreword by Alexander Acquavella and essays by Thomas Crow and Daniel Pinchbeck.

“Tom Sachs: Spaceships” is now on sale through the Tom Sachs website, priced at $65, and readers who are interested in seeing it may wish to take the opportunity to buy it.

