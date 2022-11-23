Artistic ideals never end

——Experts and Scholars Discuss Ren Ming’s Dramatic Spirit and Works

Guangming Daily reporter Li Jinrong Xie Yunkai

On June 19, 2022, Ren Ming, a national first-level director and director of Beijing People’s Art Theater, passed away. Since becoming a director at the age of 27, Ren Ming has devoted himself to the exploration of localized art, innovated on the basis of inheriting the tradition, and strived to create high-quality dramas. In his 35 years of artistic life, he has directed more than 90 dramas, of which more than 50 were directed by Beijing Renyi. “Uncle Beijing”, “Ruan Lingyu”, “Sunrise”, “First Intimate Contact”, “Antique”, “Football Club”, “Mutiny”, “Waiting for Godot”, “North Street South Courtyard”, “Contract Marriage”, “Wet Paint”, “I Love Peach Blossom, Family Portrait, Fragrant Mountain Night… In this series of excellent dramas, some have become long-running masterpieces. Although he has passed away, the artistic spirit will never end.

A few days ago, at the “Drama is Returning to Hometown” – Art Seminar of Director Ren Ming, sponsored by Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles, organized by Beijing Dramatists Association and “New Script” magazine, more than ten drama critics, scholars and director Ren Ming Screenwriters and actors who have worked together recall Ren Ming and discuss his directing art.

Ren Ming profile picture

1. He is the inheritor of the “human art style”

In 2021, the Beijing People’s Art Theater will launch the key play “Night of Fragrant Hills” to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. It shows the important historical moment when the People’s Liberation Army forcibly crossed the Yangtze River and liberated Nanjing on the evening of April 23, 1949. The combination of fiction and reality based on historical facts, the dramatic structure of boldly jumping in and out, and the fierce confrontation of Mao Zedong and Chiang Kai-shek’s language, ideas, ideals and beliefs between Mao Zedong and Chiang Kai-shek in different spaces at the same time on the stage, all presented the audience with a drama full of drama that is different from the past. Romantic and poetic works with major revolutionary historical themes set off an upsurge of watching dramas for a while.

It was the director of “Night on the Fragrant Hills” who put forward this bold idea and endowed revolutionary historical events that have been interpreted many times with a new point of entry and new ideas. He was the director of the Beijing People’s Art Theater at that time, director Ren Ming.

“Night of Fragrant Hills” poster data picture

In June this year, Beijing People’s Arts 70th anniversary celebration, the Capital Theater staged classic repertoires in turn. Among the 70 years of outstanding achievements, Ren Ming joined Beijing People’s Arts in 1987 and became the director of Beijing People’s Arts in 2014. In the webcast of the anniversary celebration, Ren Ming mentioned that extraordinary artists have the deepest understanding and analysis of life. He said that young people should pay more attention to life, experience life, and understand life on the basis of their predecessors.

“Life in the lower world” is exactly the creative tradition that Beijing People’s Art has confirmed and followed since its establishment. Shortly after the hospital celebration ended, Ren Ming died of illness. On the second day after he left, the Beijing People’s Art Classic “Ruan Lingyu” was staged at the Capital Theater, which is also one of Ren Ming’s masterpieces.

“Ruan Lingyu” poster data picture

“When it comes to Beijing People’s Art, we have to talk about Ren Ming, and when we talk about Ren Ming, we have to talk about Beijing People’s Art.” Liu Wei, a professor of directing at the Central Academy of Drama, believes: “As a director with as many as 96 works He abides by Beijing Renyi’s principle of serving the people. He inherits, develops, demonstrates and expands Beijing Renyi’s acting school, and forms his own unique aesthetic character and pursuit.”

Yang Ganwu, vice chairman of the Beijing Theater Association, further pointed out: “Only by recognizing the status of Beijing Renyi drama tradition in our contemporary Chinese drama, including the historical and realistic status, especially the current status, especially in the face of the current high marketization, The cultural ecology of drama that blends commercialization, diversification and competition can appreciate the contribution of Ren Ming when you look at the status of Beijing Renyi.”

The key to making this contribution is to “grasp the relationship between a theater’s integrity and innovation” in an era of cultural diversity and rapid development. Song Baozhen, director of the Drama Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Arts, said: Chairman of the committee, Ren Ming insisted on presenting not only classic repertoires, but also high-level and original works of art; not only to express contemporary life related to people’s emotions and the destiny of the nation, but also to be forward-looking, exploratory, and experimental. In terms of artistic creation, he adheres to the “Double Hundred Principles”, develops diversity simultaneously, and Bacon casts the soul, while the root and soul of contemporary drama is the excellent traditional culture of the Chinese nation.”

“Beijing Renyi has a personality charm, which is the overall charm of the art reflected in each individual artist. When gathering the charm of the art, Ren Ming is a star. This is the Ren Ming I talked about .” Liu Wei said.

2. He is a gatherer of actors and stars

How to gather the “starlight” of people and artists? Ren Ming has his own persistence. In his theoretical work “The Director’s Thought”, he said: “Directors should not have the desire to express themselves, for fear that the audience will not see their own talents and ideas, and for fear that the audience will not know the existence of the director. The director Die on the actor, don’t let the actor die on the director.”

“The Death of a Famous Star” Poster Profile Picture

“He regards the director’s work as a mirror to help and enhance the actor’s ability to create characters, and passes on the confidence of creating characters to the actors,” Xu Jian, director of the news department of “Literary Daily”, pointed out. During the director process, the “relationship between coaches and athletes” was repeatedly mentioned: to let actors, like athletes, achieve “success” and win a beautiful “competition”, and use their personal charm to bring “pleasure” and beauty to the audience. To “enjoy”, the director must not only recognize the actor’s own creative advantages, but also mobilize the enthusiasm of the actor so that he can exert his ability to shape the character.

Under such a director’s thinking, Ren Ming insisted on “one play, one style”. Song Baozhen said: “He has directed many Beijing-style dramas. In “Uncle Beijing”, “North Street South Courtyard”, “Antiques” and “Goldfish Pond”, he showed the spirit of Beijingers, the kind of concentration derived from cultural accumulation The harmony also reflects the sad and happy situations they faced in the changing life of the times. When directing the modernist emotional drama “Love Infatuation”, he minimized the props, a bed, a lamp, and a beer Bucket and a chair, but he tried his best to highlight the space for artistic expression. He put the Internet celebrity novel “First Intimate Contact” on the stage of drama, starting from the text and adding a lot of sound and light rendering, psychological externalization, and montage methods, creating a simple , relaxed, pure and poetic virtual world.”

Xu Jian pointed out that for more than 30 years, Ren Ming has devoted all his diligence and wisdom to the stage of drama, and integrated his imagination and longing for life, reality, history and future into drama, which is reflected in a group of actors with distinctive personalities. There are countless outstanding and dazzling characters that have been created. Leave the splendor of the stage to the performance, let the director’s creativity blend into the performance silently, let the vivid and typical images “create ideas”, and let the audience leave the theater with thoughts, emotions and artistic aftertaste, such as Dramatist Huang Weijun said in the article “Persistence and Development–Impressions of Director Ren Ming”: “This is the highest and excellent director style.”

3. He uses art to guide the direction of life

Ren Ming once said: “Drama has illuminated my life, giving me sustenance, clear direction and goals. Since I understand that I have drama in my life, I will spend my life relying on drama , I have no emptiness, boredom, numbness and hesitation.”

In “The Scenery of “Hometown”-Director Ren Ming’s Art Theory” co-authored by Xu Jian and Hu Wei, a professor of the Department of Drama and Literature of the Central Academy of Drama: “This kind of heartfelt love for Beijing People’s Art is difficult for drama art. The infatuation of letting go extends to all aspects of Ren Ming’s creation, life, social activities, etc., and this dedication to the theater career and his tireless and ascetic research on the art of directing also make Ren Ming a unique actor on the stage of drama since the new era. Glorious ‘this one’.”

“Looking for Spring Willow Club” poster profile picture

In such love, “Ren Ming has been adhering to the realistic creative style all his life” (in the words of Feng Yuanzheng, a colleague of Ren Ming and a national first-class actor); It accurately grasps the changes of the times and the lives of the people, tells about the spiritual pursuits and cultural tastes of ordinary people, and the joys and sorrows they encounter in life, and extends the core of his new Beijing-style dramas” (Liu Weiyu); “Ren Ming strives to On the contemporary theater stage, based on nationalization, while completing the expression of modern spirit, it is compatible with oriental aesthetic spirit, drama thought, philosophy and means of expression, so as to present a stage performance style with the essence of oriental culture.” ( Hu Wei)

“There are folks on and off the stage, and drama means going back to my hometown.” In 1990, Ren Ming, who was just 30 years old, participated in the rehearsal of “Hamlet” and wrote on the program list.

Hometown is an important destination and support of human life, it is the emotional support of human beings, the spiritual support and ultimate goal of wanderers’ hard work. Xu Jian said: “In Ren Ming’s heart, drama is his spiritual hometown that he never forgets, and it is his emotional attachment and soul destination.”

“Guangming Daily” (page 16, November 23, 2022)

[

责编：王蕾 ]