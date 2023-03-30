Stills of the opera “Luanfeng Bridge”.Photo by Zhang Guihan

Recently, the opera “Luanfeng Bridge” jointly created by Fujian Ningde Song and Dance Troupe and Fujian Provincial Song and Dance Theater was selected as “Excellent Repertoire of New Era Stage Art” and appeared on the stage of the Central Opera House. In the 1980s, the main leader of the Ningde Prefectural Party Committee conducted in-depth investigations at the grassroots level, guiding the masses to work hard and get rid of poverty. The unique form of opera art vividly presents the local methods and results of poverty alleviation.

Poverty alleviation has become an important theme of artistic creation in recent years. “Luanfeng Bridge” focuses on the powerful power of poverty alleviation ideas, and the three levels of “knowing the poor”, “fighting the poor” and “alleviating poverty” are interlinked. Throughout the ages, all powerful works of art have always focused on portraying the joys and sorrows of individuals, so as to find specific and sensible landing points for grand themes. In “Luanfeng Bridge”, the life of Cuihong, a woman who married from Guizhou to Xiadang Township, is such a point in her life. At the beginning of the play, Cuihong abandons her home and runs away because she can’t bear the hard life. This intense dramatic conflict reveals the helplessness of the villagers in Xiadang Village who are “poor and content”.

In the following story, Xiadang Township’s road to poverty alleviation and Cuihong’s road to return go hand in hand and intertwine. The secretary of the township party committee, Da Zhou, kept in mind the experience of “getting rid of poverty and making up for one’s weakness with hard work”, and led the villagers to actively explore ways to get rich. We can see that on the stage, a group of vivid and down-to-earth characters are gradually becoming full. Among them are Secretary Da Zhou who represents the leaders and organizers, Director Wu who represents the external environment, and villagers who are the main body of poverty alleviation. The transformation process of the villagers’ mental outlook has fully demonstrated their strength to make progress.

The creators gave full play to the strengths of opera art, designed wonderful arias such as “Let’s Talk”, “The Taste of Rice Cake”, “The Light in the Heart”, and paid attention to the integration of drama and music in the works, and improved the fullness of the characters. At the same time, it enriches and sublimates the artistic expression of opera arias.

“Luanfeng Bridge” also deeply excavated the local aesthetic codes of the eastern Fujian region, especially the She nationality, and integrated local characteristics and regional music elements into the work, effectively enhancing the affinity and appeal of the work. For example, the high-hanging stage of Luanfeng Bridge with a “herringbone” structure on the upper floor has outstanding visual effects, and at the same time intuitively understands the theme of the story. This bridge is a passage connecting Xiadang Township with the outside world, and it is also a “rural discussion space” for people to shelter from wind and rain. The mortise and tenon structure of the bridge not only demonstrates traditional wisdom, but also echoes the keynote sentence “We are wood, and you are also wood, and the party organization is craftsmen who help us build bridges”, making the concept of people’s character throughout the play more vivid.

The narrative of “Luanfeng Bridge” has layers, the characters have grown, and the arias have unique characteristics. Expressed with localized aesthetics, it expresses the things of life, the reason in the matter, and the emotion in the reason with both thickness and warmth.Hu Yifeng

