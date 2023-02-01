Listen to the audio version of the article

Worldwide, the incidence of artistic perfumery on the global beauty market is still below 2%, but its incidence on alcoholic perfumery is continuously increasing, reaching points that average around 10% in many countries. In our market, which certainly has the longest specific activity in the sector, it has reached important levels. In fact, in Italy, in 2022 the turnover volume of designer perfumery is estimated to be over 310 million euros, corresponding to 2.7% of the Italian beauty business on the domestic market, over 14% of the turnover of the perfumery channel and just over 30% of fragrance sales. The data comes in the light of the presentation of the 13th edition of Esxence – The Art Perfumery Event, the event dedicated to artistic perfumery which will be held from 30 March to 2 April, in the spaces of Allianz MiCo, Milano Convention Centre. Numerous innovations, starting with the participation of more than 280 brands from 30 different countries, some of which are new entries, such as Kazakhstan, Singapore, Ukraine, Romania, Croatia, as well as brands from Italy, France, Spain, Greece , Austria, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, UAE, Japan, Hungary and Hong Kong, to name a few.

To channel all useful information – such as the map of the exhibition space, the programme, the conference calendar, the list of brands and press releases – the updated and even more complete Esxence App will be available again this year.

In the over 8 thousand square meters of MiCo, together with the main brands, the public of distributors, buyers, operators and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to get to know the spotlight, emerging and innovative brands. Most of them (about 70%) come from abroad. The concept that will accompany visitors in this new edition is Iridescent. A verbal game that brings the words Iride and Scent together, which individually recall light and perfume, and together they create the concept of iridescence. Sight and smell enter into relationship.

«Esxence is the worldwide reference event where high-level olfactory culture takes place, the most important and strategic players in the sector meet, new trends are decided and the most promising emerging brands make their debut – he comments – says Maurizio Cavezzali, co-founder of Esxence and managing director of Equipe Exibit -. Every year we are able to offer our visitors the excellence of international perfumery production characterized by a high rate of research and innovation. Edition after edition we aim to grow and renew ourselves, building on past experience and analyzing the most important trends of the future, thanks to continuous research and selection. This year we aim to consolidate the internationalization process started last year, thanks to the increasingly important collaboration with ICE, increasing our presence in the most strategic countries. Milan, which has become the capital of artistic perfumery worldwide in recent years, remains the fulcrum of the event for us and we are happy to be able to support the national cosmetics and perfume supply chain, as demonstrated by our partnership with Milan Beauty Week and Cosmoprof».

Silvio Levi, co-founder of the event adds: «I am very pleased that the 13th edition of Esxence can confirm the extreme vitality of the sector at an international level. As president of the technical committee, I can confirm that there were many more requests to participate than last year and that, for brands that were approved but for which we didn’t have enough space, we had to create a large waiting list. In recent years, our sector has well demonstrated that it is resilient and able to make the most of the contingent situation, in renewing itself and not stopping innovation and creativity. Last year I stated that we were witnessing a new renaissance for artistic perfumery and I believe that this trend is largely confirmed, not only by the emergence of numerous new brands and creative proposals, but also by the increase in interest and demand from enthusiasts and new consumers worldwide. This is also highlighted by the flourishing of projects and activities linked to the world of artistic perfumery, olfactory culture and the olfactory message, such as dedicated schools, perfumed art exhibitions, books, opportunities for the dissemination of olfactory culture. These positive signals are highlighted by the continuous monitoring that we have always maintained active with the Centro Studi Essencional».