On the same day, the salon displayed a number of star products under the ARTISTIC&CO. Group – Dr.Arrivo Zeus II beauty instrument, Miss Arrivo small sharp knife eye instrument, etc. The beauty instrument body and gift box packaging are very artistic. There is also a limited-edition gift box jointly launched with the well-known Japanese female artist/photographer – Ninagawa Shihua Art. The second generation of Zeus Ninagawa Shihua Art Co., Ltd., such a rare high-end artwork will be launched on Double Eleven this year, only directly sold by the brand The Tmall Global DrArrivo overseas flagship store and Douyin Dr.Arrivo Zeus overseas flagship store are available in limited quantities!

On the other side, I-PRIMO also brought two new diamond rings that were launched on September 24th: FILUM and QUASAR, as well as other popular styles, allowing us to appreciate the ingenious dazzling rings at close range for the first time. do. It is worth mentioning that these two diamond rings combine classical and modern styles in design, breaking through the existing design of I-PRIMO, like the square surround of the FILUM diamond ring with a double ring, and the 360-degree diamond density. Inlaid, very luxurious and dazzling. The split ring of the QUASAR diamond ring is also exquisite and aura.

At the salon, specially invited lecturers from the three major brands shared their professional knowledge on beauty.

Among them, Mr. Xie Wen, a celebrity artist’s personal fashion skin care consultant with a ten-year background in skin care product research and development, on behalf of ARTISTIC & CO., demonstrated the power of black technology for skin rejuvenation.

On the stage, Mr. Xie Wen solved the problem of quick-acting skin beautification in the pre-wedding period for the experience guests. According to the skin condition of the experience guests, he used the exclusive patented technology of the second-generation Zeus beauty instrument – 9-MFIP/UP mode, to apply the experience to the experience. Try it out, after 5 minutes of use, the lifting and firming effect is remarkable! The guests in the audience responded positively, and they picked up the beauty instrument to experience the trial, and felt the magical black technology of the Zeus second-generation beauty instrument.

It is worth mentioning that the Zeus second-generation beauty instrument has 9 gold-plated 3D free guide heads, which can perfectly fit the skin of any face shape. Its exclusive patented core technology 9-MFIP/UP mode combines different frequencies of electricity. The three functions of perforation pulse, EMS micro-current and medium and high frequency wave can achieve stronger lifting and tightening effect in a short time! In contrast, the overall level of the Zeus second-generation beauty instrument belongs to the industry ceiling level in terms of design, body feel, and effect.

In addition to the M/U core mode, the Zeus second-generation beauty instrument also has three skin beautifying modes, the independent RF high-frequency wave mode—increasing metabolism by warming the skin and promoting collagen production; EMS microcurrent mode—promoting facial muscle movement, Firming skin; LED 3-layer color light mode – lightening wrinkles, whitening and brightening, anti-acne and anti-inflammatory; when such a strong combination of care is raised to the daily level, it is like flowers that receive long-lasting care, and blooms will last longer and longer. nature. Such a multi-effect beauty instrument that integrates the four major energies in one, realizes the “simple method” of the skin care process in the true sense!

After a warm experience, Mr. ROSE, a senior wedding ring consultant who worked in I-PRIMO Japan Ginza Main Store and Shanghai Hong Kong Plaza Store, brought dry goods sharing on “how to choose a wedding ring that suits you” to the brides-to-be.

On the stage, with 8 years of rich experience in the industry, Mr. ROSE analyzed the differences between different hand shapes for everyone, and introduced in detail the wedding ring styles that fit them. The wedding ring conundrum. In addition, I-PRIMO brought several gorgeous real diamonds to the salon, allowing everyone to experience the dazzling brilliance of the Hearts and Arrows diamonds. Mr. ROSE mentioned that among the wedding rings purchased by I-PRIMO, the broken diamonds with diameters as small as 1mm are all high-quality diamonds with hearts and arrows cut, and more than 30 points are both cut with 3EX. This made the guests feel the ingenuity and sincerity of I-PRIMO.

*Hearts and Arrows cut is a kind of diamond cut developed in Japan, which can increase the brilliance of diamonds, which is also known as the lucky diamond in Japan, which means that Cupid’s arrow hits the girl’s heart.

Finally, Mr. Bie Zhitao, a key account manager in China from GIA Gemological Research Institute, was specially invited by Pt Platinum to bring more professional knowledge and dry goods. The platinum of the diamond can firmly grasp the diamond and not fall, and it is an excellent choice for matching diamonds. For brides-to-be who need to customize a diamond ring, the selection of loose diamonds and the setting process of diamonds are also very important. By understanding these professional knowledge, you can customize the most shining diamond ring!

ARTISTIC & CO. “The power to enable people to find happiness in beauty”

ARTISTIC&CO. is a Japanese group company that integrates “design, development, manufacture and sales of high-end beauty equipment”. The group adheres to the mission of “enabling people to obtain the power of happiness from “beauty”, and adheres to the spirit of Japanese ingenuity. Make every beauty instrument well, and every beauty instrument under the group is made in Japan.

The founder, Mr. Hideki Kondo, officially established ARTISTIC&CO. in Hashima City, Gifu Prefecture, Japan in 2008. In 2017, he officially launched the brand to the world and established ARTISTIC&CO. GLOBAL Co., Ltd. The brand has a history of 14 years.

For a long time, ARTISTIC&CO. has been committed to the research and insight of the skin, and has joined hands with more than 100 medical professors to develop together, always pursuing professionalism and safety. Precise research and development, targeted technology, create an efficient nursing experience for every consumer who chooses ARTISTIC&CO.

The concept of ARTISTIC&CO. is “beauty and the possibility of people”, which is intended to: constantly seek and discover beauty, bring the power of beauty to every consumer, and awaken the power of self-confidence in every consumer! His product concept is to “lift a heavy weight at the peak of beauty and technology“. It is with such outstanding scientific and technological strength that ARTISTIC&CO.’s beauty instruments have won many honors and many international awards.

Zeus II beauty instrument has won the first place in major platforms such as Japan. As the designated brand of Japan’s high-end salons, its performance is also ranked first in the industry. According to the latest survey of the Japanese industry, in the past year In the beauty instrument industry, the sales volume of Zeus II beauty instrument ranks first!

Start with simplicity and last for creation. ARTISTIC&CO. released the concept of “I want to do simple methods in life” at the salon, expressing to everyone that whether it is life or beauty, we should break the stereotypes, experience the simple methods, and live out the truest self in our hearts.

I-PRIMO “Focus on creating a happy wedding ring that represents a token of love”

In addition to the skin problems before the wedding, the wedding ring is of great significance to every bride. I-PRIMO, a luxury wedding ring customization brand born in Tokyo, Japan in 1999, once again confirmed to everyone that a wedding ring is not only a symbol of love, but also a declaration of unswerving love, and the exquisite craftsmanship and aesthetics exclusive to the wedding ring will make This love shines brighter.

For 23 years, I-PRIMO has provided more than 700,000 pairs of guests with happy wedding rings that will last a lifetime. Based on 70 years, experienced craftsmen create wedding rings that are comfortable to wear for 25,550 days. 150+ styles are designed, inspired by Asian hand shapes and niche styles that are not easy to bump, just to make love meet your favorite choice.

Moreover, since I-PRIMO officially entered the Chinese market in 2016, it has been loved and trusted by many young couples.

Pt Platinum “Platinum rejuvenates the heart, meets the brilliance”

With professional achievements, the Platinum Guild International (PGI®), established in 1975, is committed to promoting platinum jewelry worldwide, while also providing technical, Sales and consulting services. In China, the Platinum Guild International (PGI®) is committed to cultivating and guiding Chinese consumers’ love for platinum jewelry, providing comprehensive support for the promotion of platinum jewelry in the Chinese market, and has achieved great results. In 2000, China has become the world‘s largest market for platinum jewelry consumption.

Pt is a precious metal brand mark owned and operated by the Platinum Guild International (PGI®). With its purity, rarity and timelessness, Pt platinum has become the cultural heritage of jewelry since the European Renaissance. The high purity insisted by the material brand, coupled with its extremely stable chemical properties, is not easy to cause allergic burden to the wearer. Extremely resilient, not afraid of scratches, just like our consumers’ pursuit of self-worth, because platinum is stronger.

This multi-disciplinary cross-border salon event has shown the ultimate beauty to everyone, breaking through new fields and making people witness more exciting!