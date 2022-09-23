How long have you been inlarge art eventalready?

your last time withIn-depth communication in the art circleWhen is it?

You want to make your own artworkbe seen by more people?

It’s ART

“how to art”

Young Artists Art Activities Launched

△ Scan the QR code to register

“how to artIt’s ART”The series of art activities were initiated and created by Artron Art.com.A high-end youth art project integrating display, creation and promotion. The project aims to enhance the development of contemporary art and cultivate young artists.Through exhibition, cross-border, art business, art empowermentSuch activities promote the growth of young artists, so that young artists can continue to speak to the outside world while improving themselves, and gradually form a frontier of academic research and multi-functional youth art development position, and promote and revive the development and prosperity of youth art creation.

This theme event will be long-term and open to all young artists.

Participate in the “How to Art It’s ART” art event for a chance to earnNomination of the month“List of young artists”,andelegantChang YouthArtist Support Program SigningOpportunity.

But we firmly believe that young artists can smash temporary adversity and difficulties with enough love,Artron will continue to provide artists with voice platforms and display opportunities。

Initiated by Artron“how to artIt’s ART”activities, forming a large-scale youth art exhibition that presents pairs of works in depth, focusing on the exhibition itselfPioneering and publicityfocusing on the works that maintain, pursue and care about people’s emotions, dignity, value, and destiny, and pay more attention to the overall presentation of the exhibition to reflect humanistic feelings.

In order to see the thinking of more young artists, the exhibition willContinue to use the method of solicitation of worksa jury composed of professors from eight academies of fine arts, industry experts, and well-known media people will select and recommend the exhibition works.Pioneer annual exhibition presented only by the younger generation。

▌How Art It’s ART campaign starts!

©Long press to identify and enter the registration page↑↑↑

▌1. Collection objects and requirements for works

1. The work is original. 2. Have a unique attitude towards art.

3. Young artists (under 45 years old) who are studying or have graduated can apply.

▌2. Event registration process

1. Sign up for “Young Artist Support Program Series”how to artIt’s ART” curator online solicitation activities, become an artist member, and obtain personal art encyclopedia and artron index.

2. Participate in monthly online art to enrich your personal art resume.

3. Sign up 5 young artists monthly to provide support through the comprehensive review, and at the same time, nominate 10 young artists to the “Monthly List of Young Artists”.

▌3. Registration method

1. Internet search: How Artron Art It’s ART

2. On the computer side, please log in to the website to participate in the registration:

3. On the mobile phone, please scan the QR code below to enter the registration entrance↓↓↓

?

▌4. Collection time

September-October 2022

▌5. Exhibition time

For the specific time, please refer to the official public platform of Artron Art.com.