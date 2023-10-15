AS I LAY DYING – Headlinen die Impericon Festival Tour 2024

After their glorious return to European stages last summer, AS I LAY DYING proudly announces that the band will headline all dates of the Impericon Festival Tour in spring 2024.

The tour, which includes six stops in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, begins on March 28th and ends on April 7th in Vienna.

AS I LAY DYING comment on the Impericon Festival dates:

„As we near the finish line on production for our new album, we are excited to announce our first tour of 2024 as part of the Impericon Festival tour in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. After the cancellation of our 2022 appearance due to covid restrictions, we are very pleased to finally see things come to fruition especially with a solid lineup of bands.

We thank Impericon for the opportunity and look forward to seeing our European fans soon!“

AS I LAY DYING plan to release new material in 2024!

See the band on the following dates:

03/28 DE Hamburg – sports hall

30.03. DE Leipzig – Hall One

31.03. DE Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle

05.04. CH Zurich – Complex 457

06.04. DE Munich – Tonhalle

07.04. AT Vienna – Arena

The band’s final album, Shaped By Fire, was produced by AS I LAY DYING and mixed by Joseph McQueen at Sparrow Sound in Los Angeles, CA, while mastering was completed by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound in Nashville, TN. The only exception was the track “My Own Grave”, which was produced by AS I LAY DYING, co-produced by Drew Fulk and mixed by Adam “Nolly” Getgood. The artwork was designed by Corey Meyers.

