As many as 100,000 people gathered outside Miriam Yeung’s concert in Guangzhou?The exposure of live photos is extremely shocking- Sing Tao Global Network

Miriam Yeung's world tour "MY TREE OF LIVE" has performed at more than 50 stops in the mainland. The Guangzhou station was held in the open Haixinsha Asian Games Park a few days ago. This time, it will be held in Guangzhou after four years. Seckill, some netizens pointed out that there were as many as 100,000 people watching outside the venue, and a large number of local law enforcement officers were dispatched to maintain order. In addition to some people picking up dragon boats near the shore to watch the show, there are even some people who don't forget to play mahjong with them.

▲Miriam Yeung’s world tour concert “MY TREE OF LIVE” was held at the open Haixinsha Asian Games Park in Guangzhou.

▲ The audience responded enthusiastically.

This time Miriam Yeung chose to hold the show at Haixinsha Asian Games Park in Guangzhou. According to the official information of the venue, the 30-meter-high grandstand can accommodate about 24,000 people. If the grandstands on the north and south sides are added, it can accommodate up to 35,000 people. In recent years, Miriam Yeung has often appeared in mainland programs, such as “The Sound Is Never Ending”, “I Want to Sing with You” and New Year’s Eve concerts. She has accumulated a lot of popularity in the mainland, and the concert tickets were quickly sold out. However, fans in Guangzhou seized the opportunity to listen to songs outside the core, and it was reported that there were even as many as 100,000 people. Like Jay Chou’s Hong Kong concert chartering a boat to listen to songs, sailing dragon boats on the sea, and what’s even more funny is that some people don’t forget to play mahjong and other wonders!

▲ Outside the arena was also surrounded by tens of thousands of core peripheral spectators, the scene was very exaggerated.

▲Some people even play mahjong.

Miriam Yeung held two consecutive “MIRIAM YEUNG B minor MUSIC LIVE 2022” concerts at the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena at the end of last year. It has been affected by rumors of unsold tickets, but it was successfully held in the end with a large audience. This time, some people pointed out that although the number of people outside the venue reached 100,000 on social networks in the Mainland, some people left messages saying, “There are still many vacancies inside”, “Everyone at the venue knows that there are quite a lot of vacancies”, “There are many vacancies on the 27th, buy 898 I can sit in the front of everyone.” However, some spectators who claimed to have bought tickets retorted that the seats were basically full.

