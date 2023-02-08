Original title: As soon as Zhang Songwen sang, the whole KTV had to run |

The topic of this issue: I finally went to a KTV, and all the songs I sang were from the bottom of the box.

Today’s “Hurricane” has a celebration banquet, and the question that most netizens are most concerned about – will Zhang Songwen sing tonight?

After all, after the TV series ended, all the happiness of the audience was given by Zhang Songwen’s singing. He claims that singing has always been a fear. He has covered more than 300 songs in a singing app, and now more than 200 songs have been hidden by “Brother Qiang”.

The playlist covers a wide range, including Cantonese KTV’s must-try classic Cantonese series “Thousand Thousand Que Songs”, “The Next Stop Diva” and “Like You”, as well as the father’s favorite “Lake Baikal”.

and it’s all about emotion,A bitter love song without any skill, a line “A few frames flashed in the evening wind from before~Spinning while galloping and disappearing moo~” almost sent people away laughing.

The most accurate description of Teacher Zhang Songwen’s singing voice,sadwounded buffalo

After laughing, many people listened to it and thought of myself who did not sing the original song in KTV but confidently opened the mic. He also had sub-standard Mandarin pronunciation, sometimes leading and sometimes laying back. No skills, all emotions.

Especially in recent years, KTV has slowly declined.Finally seized this opportunity, K-POP, J-POP fans became underground idols in seconds, the previous song “MAMA” jumped to the top, and the next one“One Love” cried until my heart broke.

KTV is still the most difficult place to hide your age. Before entering the private room, you and your post-00 colleagues like Jay Chou. When ordering songs, you found that you like “Lovely Woman”, and he often listens to “If You Don’t Love Me, I’ll Fall Down”.

Those friends who competed with you to be the Maiba and sang “Lady, Aha” in reverse have gone their separate ways.

When was the last time you went to KTV?

Which song is your unique skill at the bottom of the box, and which song would you dare to sing only if the audience is full of acquaintances?

