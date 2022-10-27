Asano 120’s film adaptation of the manga “Scarlet”

Sina Entertainment News According to media reports, the cartoonist Asano 120’s work “Lone Down”, who is well-known for his works such as “Joy and Road”, “Good Night Bubu” and “Displaced Youth”, announced the adaptation of the film, directed by Naoto Takenaka. It will be released in Japan on March 17, 2023.

Asano 120’s first manga adaptation film “Joy and Road” starring Miyazaki Aoi was released in 2010, and last year’s second manga adaptation film “Misplaced Youth” starring Ishikawa Ruka was released. “Frozen” is a popular work serialized about eleven years after “Joy and the Road”. It tells the story of the loss and awakening of the protagonist Fukasawa’s soul after he became a “former manga artist” after ending the eight-year serialization of the manga. Fukasawa, who ended the eight-year serialization, couldn’t think of any ideas about the new work. The rude attitude of the editor in charge made him feel that he was a failure, and his relationship with his wife also became cold. The other party is deeply attracted and suddenly decides to go to the other party’s hometown.

The director of the movie version is Naoto Takenaka, who directed works such as “Incompetent Man” and “Tokyo Hiwa”. This is his tenth directorial work, from a popular cartoonist to the protagonist Kaoru Fukasawa Yu Saito, who has never had a good work. Played by Gong, the key character of the story, the mysterious escort girl is played by Chili who starred in the NHK drama novel “Bukiuki” in the second half of 2023, and the manga editor Machida Nozomi is played by MEGUMI. As a wife, she has a bad relationship with Fukasawa, but she always believes His strength as a cartoonist, and MEGUMI also serves as the producer of the film.

Saito Takumi said: “In my heart, “Lonely” is a very special piece of Asano-sensei’s works. I think it is very close to his heart. During the production process, everyone in the crew has their own understanding of the concept of Fukasawa. It feels like watching “The Incompetent Man” directed by Naoto Takenaka, or in other words, the inner thoughts are drawn out without knowing it. The cinema is a dreamy place to meet the unknown world, and it is also a place to confront reality and yourself. I look forward to everyone coming to the cinema in person. experience.”

Quli said: “I am very honored to be able to join the world created by Mr. Asano 120. The filming has ended, but I still think of it as a fulfilling and great time, and I am very fortunate to be with the best cast and crew. Create “Loose”, I hope everyone likes it.” (Boob)

