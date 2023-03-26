The band combines noiserock, postpunk and shoegaze in their sound and will release their second album “Cyanide” on May 19th, 2023 via Czar of Crickets Productions.
In 2018, the noise rock band ASBEST presented their debut album Driven practically out of nowhere, which met with a very positive response internationally (Visions: 9/12, As if combining the rawness of Metz or Pissed Jeans with the experimental spirit of A Place To Bury Strangers connect and underline with shoegaze elements). The blog bprodukt wrote: Never before have cold post punk, passionate noise rock and hypnotic shoegaze been interwoven so naturally.
Associated with the LGBTQIA+ (persons discriminated against by the patriarchy on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity) movement, Asbest on the follow-up album Cyanide accuse current constraints: pressure to succeed, self-optimization, self-exploitation. And examine the question of whether a truly happy existence in a pathological reality of life is possible without negating oneself or the circumstances. Asked with Adorno: is there a right life in the wrong one?
