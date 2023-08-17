Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Offer One Night Stay at their Oceanfront Oasis on Airbnb

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are inviting people to enjoy a one-night stay at their beach house in Santa Barbara County, California. The celebrity couple, known for their acting careers, have listed their stunning property on Airbnb for free, offering guests an “Unforgettable Summer Getaway.” The beach house overlooks the ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains, making it the perfect location for a relaxing vacation.

Kutcher shared the news with his wife in an Instagram video taken outside the beach house. He jokingly suggested having complete strangers stay with them on the beach, and after some initial surprise, Kunis agreed. Reservations for the guesthouse will open this Wednesday at 10 am PT (1 pm ET) for a one-night stay this Saturday. The couple will personally greet the guests and make them feel like old friends.

The beach house, named “Ashton and Mila’s Oceanfront Oasis” on Airbnb, features spacious and bright rooms, a hot tub, and a large deck. Surrounded by trees, the property offers a serene and peaceful atmosphere. Guests will have the opportunity to hike nearby trails, enjoy a coffee on the beach, and soak up the summer sun. Meals and snacks will be provided, ensuring that guests have a truly relaxing and stress-free experience.

To be eligible for a stay at the beach house, guests must have an active Airbnb profile with a good track record and be able to present a government-issued ID. Additionally, they are encouraged to inform the hosts of any allergies or dietary restrictions they may have.

This celebrity Airbnb listing follows in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently offered her California guest house for one night only on Airbnb. Paltrow’s guesthouse, located in Montecito, was available for a one-night stay on September 9 for a maximum of two guests.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s beach house getaway promises to be a memorable experience for lucky guests, combining the beauty of the Santa Barbara coastline with the warm hospitality of the celebrity hosts.

