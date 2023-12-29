Home » ASICS and atmos Launch New GEL-KAYANO 14 Collaboration Sneakers
Entertainment

ASICS and atmos Launch New GEL-KAYANO 14 Collaboration Sneakers

by admin
ASICS and atmos Launch New GEL-KAYANO 14 Collaboration Sneakers

ASICS and atmos Launch New Collaboration

ASICS and Japanese sneaker brand atmos have announced their official collaboration, launching a new joint shoe based on the popular GEL-KAYANO 14 model. The new color scheme features matte gray and dark brown as the base, with a touch of burgundy for added flair. The shoe is made of mesh fabric with wide openings, and the ASICS logo is made of glossy material to create an iron effect.

The GEL-KAYANO 14 shoe was first released in 2008 and has undergone two updates in 2020 and this year, embracing a futuristic design. Upon its release, the updated version became one of the brand’s most popular models, with various color schemes such as “Cloud Grey”, “Rusty Brown”, and “Sleek Black/Silver”.

The collaboration shoe will officially be released on atmos’ official website and physical stores for $180 USD. The release date is set for 9 a.m. Japan time. Fans of ASICS and atmos are encouraged to keep an eye out for this highly anticipated release.

See also  Humulus - Flowers Of Death - Album Review

You may also like

Wellinger wins the opening competition in Oberstdorf

Irela Bravo Opens Up About Leaving Cuba: “A...

Internal Strife and Multiple Ex-Relationships Rock Bridgewater Fund...

Halvor Egner Granerud private: girlfriend, family, naked youth...

Remembering Miguel Ángel Fuentes: A Look Back at...

EZ Lab Blockchain Solutions at CES in Las...

Shenzhen-Produced Dance Drama “Wing Chun” Premieres in Hong...

“IBES” is going into the next round: These...

Willie Colón’s Unexpected Absence at the Cali Fair:...

BLACKPINK Members to Seek New Opportunities Outside of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy