ASICS and atmos Launch New GEL-KAYANO 14 Collaboration Sneakers

ASICS and atmos Launch New Collaboration

ASICS and Japanese sneaker brand atmos have announced their official collaboration, launching a new joint shoe based on the popular GEL-KAYANO 14 model. The new color scheme features matte gray and dark brown as the base, with a touch of burgundy for added flair. The shoe is made of mesh fabric with wide openings, and the ASICS logo is made of glossy material to create an iron effect.

The GEL-KAYANO 14 shoe was first released in 2008 and has undergone two updates in 2020 and this year, embracing a futuristic design. Upon its release, the updated version became one of the brand’s most popular models, with various color schemes such as “Cloud Grey”, “Rusty Brown”, and “Sleek Black/Silver”.

The collaboration shoe will officially be released on atmos’ official website and physical stores for $180 USD. The release date is set for 9 a.m. Japan time. Fans of ASICS and atmos are encouraged to keep an eye out for this highly anticipated release.

