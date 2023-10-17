Asinhell – Impii Hora – Album Review

Asinhell – Hour of the Wicked

Origin: Denmark / Germany

Release: 29.09.2023

Label: Metal Blade Records

Duration: 38:56

Genre: Death Metal

Foto Credit: Brittany Bowman

Like many die-hard death metal fans, Mr Poulsenbefore Volbeat was founded, was the frontman of a not-so-unpopular death lead combo called Dominus.

Here’s a little fun fact: Their penultimate album was called Vol.Beat, which is where the name of Denmark’s most successful rock band ultimately comes from.

But further in the text, Mikael had been planning to make a death metal album for a long time, but kept putting it off. First the tragic death of his good friend and death metal icon LG Petrovsinger of Entombed, drove him to write the album and out loud Michael it is also dedicated to him.

In memoriam LG Petrov

Two old acquaintances from his circle are on board. His old friend Morten Toft Hansendrummer at Raunchy and Röchel legend Mark GreweEx-Morgoth. Names that not only promise a lot, but with their quality and experience make it an undiluted Death Metal album. The drums are extremely powerful and Marc delivers as always and on every record he plays on. Growls and screams to kneel down. Added to this is that Poulsen wrote really good death metal songs.

Death metal is love

You can tell from the songs which guitarists are his favorites in this genre. On the one hand, I keep discovering the American death metal school a la Chuck Schuldiner, and on the other hand, I discover a lot Bolt Thrower and the continuation of Dominus. Especially in the outstanding Trophies You can clearly hear these Death-typical riffs. The melodic aspect also stands out The Ultimate Sin with his reminiscence of the deceased Chuck out. The whole album is really in your face and somehow it seems to me that Poulsen a lot was pent up and he let it out with this musical aggression. It sounds like a liberation.

Petrov would be proud

Songs like Wolfpack Laws are pure energy and one of my highlights on the record. HERE you can listen to the bullet. I was also surprised by the playing skills that a bass doesn’t lack at all. The abnormally low tuned guitar means there is no need for a woofer. Furthermore, production has become so powerful and powerful that even with the opener Fall of the Loyal Warrior my eardrums start ringing. It should also be emphasized that nothing sounds clinical or too clean. A level has been created that is perfect for the songs and the album.

Conclusion

The project Asinhell is more than successful and you can Michael Poulsen just congratulations on creating a raw death metal album with a modern sound. You can see how much passion is put into this, even if this album will probably be the Volbeat founder’s only outing. I’m more than satisfied because it’s an entertaining, neck-breaking, death metal album with big balls. 8,5 / 10

Line Up

Michael Poulsen – guitar

Marc Grewe – vocals

Morten Toft Hansen – drums

Tracklist

01. Fall of the Loyal Warrior

02. Inner Sancticide

03. Island of Dead Men

04. Trophies

05. The Ultimate Sin

06. Wolfpack Laws

07. Desert of Doom

08. Pyromantic Scryer

09. Hour of the wicked

10. Add for Hell

Links

Facebook Asinhell

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Interview – Rotten Cold, asked Daniel and David

Album Review – Scion of Darkness – Downpath

Kolumne – Death Metal Made in Austria

Cool article? Join the discussion on Facebook!