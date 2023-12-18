Ask who comrade Berlinguer was, an exhibition for the centenary of the communist leader

Listen to the audio version of the article

Never faded icon of the Italian left, one of the most respected figures in our political history (if Italy had a Pantheon of the Republic he would certainly have a rightful place). A figure accompanied by a popularity that some have come to exploit as an “advertising brand” (this happened for the launch of the new Unità which published a photo of him from 1984, arousing protests from his family).

One hundred years after his birth (Sassari, 25 May 1922) and almost 40 years after his death (Padua, 11 June 1984) Enrico Berlinguer continues to be honoured, remembered and missed (the YouTube channel with his speeches has more than 5 thousand subscribers). An exhibition at the Mattatoio in Rome, organized by the Berlinguer Foundation, tries to tell the new generations who “comrade Enrico” was, that gentle-looking gentleman whose photo welcomes visitors at the entrance: standing, on a stage out of the way, while she seems to be listening to someone with interest.

Photo Renato Corsini

A path for young people

It is the mission that Ugo Sposetti, 76 years old, former treasurer of the DS, long-time parliamentarian and custodian of the memory and assets of the PCI-PDS-DS (through the foundations that have acquired properties and works of art “saved ” at the time of the confluence within the Democratic Party). Defender of public financing of parties in moments of anti-caste ferocity (“an added value for democracy”), he now looks at the current affairs of politics with detachment: sitting in one of the two pavilions of a thousand meters each still under construction (the exhibition will open on December 15th and will continue until February 11th, free entry), he only underlines that he is a member of the Democratic Party, that he supported Elly Schlein but avoids any comment on the new secretary’s leadership. «I invited her to the opening of the exhibition» he limits himself to saying slyly.

Objects

Attention is reignited when we return to talking about the exhibition on Berlinguer. «It is a path to encourage younger people to get involved in politics. The message we want to convey is that people like him once existed.” To bring that season back to life, many objects were brought together: the PCI meeting table in the headquarters in via delle Botteghe Oscure n.4 (today the building belongs to the Tosinvest finance company of the Angelucci group), the desk in Berlinguer’s home study, the letters that the secretary of the PCI exchanged with the protagonists of the time, the volumes dedicated to the figure of the communist leader or written by himself, the books on which he studied as a young man (lent from his family). «This is the aspect that struck me the most – says Sposetti, a lover of ancient books -: at the age of twenty he read Giovanni Gentile and Nietzsche. He was an intellectual.” It has nothing to do, it’s the subtext, with the impalpable lightness of today’s leaders. Moreover, from other testimonies we know that the “young Henry” dedicated himself to reading philosophy books, from Plato’s dialogues to Kant. When, at the age of 24 and somewhat surprisingly, he enters the central committee of the PCI as a “candidate member”, he is defined as an “intellectual” as well as a “youth leader”.

The course of honors

The exhibition reconstructs a biography of the twentieth century in five acts. Approaching the “affections” section (with personal objects made available by the family) it will seem like violating a domestic intimacy that excluded, with rare exceptions, even party comrades from family life. A dizzying leap in a time in which leaders (but this also applied to Christian Democrat leaders) did not put their daily experiences on the streets.