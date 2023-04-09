The “Design for the Extraordinary · ASKO Extraordinary Design Award” awards ceremony held by ASKO, the top luxury brand in Northern Europe and “IDEAT”, officially came to an end on April 7this competition has gathered many cutting-edge design forces in China, and demonstrated the creativity and potential of young designers to the public with works that hit the soul.

There were 26 award-winning works in this awards ceremony, covering the four categories of best public building, best commercial building space, best residential real scene, and best residential effect. ASKO hopes that through this award, it can further explore and explore the future life Public buildings, commercial and art spaces, human settlement space design projects and new inspirations of life that have a profound impact will seek a new direction for an ideal life in the future.





ASKO Extraordinary Design Awards event site

Inheritance of a century of ingenuity and craftsmanship, quenching the quality of life

The theme of this year’s competition is “Sense of Quality Life”, based on the contemporary perspective, touching the future with the design of “From Sense to Quality”, and endowing the public with the purest essence and inner spirit of current and future life, which is exactly the same as ASKO has always been. The philosophy of life passed down since then coincides with each other.





ASKO product exhibition area

After a century of ingenuity and inheritance, ASKO is the only brand that adopts the Scandinavian design style among the world‘s top luxury home appliances. top luxury appliances. In this competition, ASKO showed everyone its new smart grill oven, which is equipped with a new grilling function and restores the natural grilling flavor. The smart recipes created by Michelin star chefs and top food supply chains strive to reduce the difficulty of cooking. To provide users with a more pure and beautiful luxury feast.





ASKO Dishwasher Designated for Nobel Dinner Special Crystal Cups

The ASKO dishwasher displayed on site is also the designated cleaning tool for the crystal cups used for the Nobel Dinner. The crystal cups are exquisite and precious, and they need to be carefully cared for even if they are hand-washed.ASKO dishwasher adopts leading innovative technology and develops “sensitive cleaning program” to ensure that the water temperature is maintained at a constant temperature after slowly rising, with an error accurate to within 1°C. The unique Crystal Glass Care technology washing basket is a crystal clear crystal cup Provide a safe and stable space, bringing more extreme health care than hand washing.





ASKO laundry room certified by the world‘s highest environmental protection standard “White Swan”

It is worth mentioning that the ASKO laundry room, which has obtained the world‘s highest environmental protection standard “White Swan” certification, also appeared in this event. ASKO washing machine products have undergone harsh environmental protection throughout their life cycle from raw materials to waste. impact assessment. In addition, ASKO washing machines have also been certified by the Swedish and Norwegian Asthma Associations. After a large number of rigorous professional assessments, they meet the strict allergy licensing conditions of the two associations and are the best choice for sensitive skin.

Every product is the best proof that ASKO is committed to creating luxury electricity for ideal life. It interprets a higher-quality lifestyle with innovative designs that combine practical functions and humanistic care, and integrates the unique design concepts contained in the brand. Integrate into the sense of luxury, and rebuild the aesthetic imagination of ideal home life.

Inspiration concept is beautiful and harmonious, continue to write extraordinary ideas

As a feast of thought and art about design and inspiration, ASKO conveys its own design aesthetics and unique perception of the beauty of nature to the public through this competition, so that more “idealists” who pursue a better life can feel the cooperation between ASKO and The charisma of Chinese design.

The special geographical location and natural scenery have created ASKO’s highly regarded minimalist design style and functional design without much decoration, presenting an elegant and recognizable aesthetics of life; at the same time, adhering to the “people-oriented” Nordic environmental protection and quality pursuit , ASKO’s sustainable development concept and environmental care also reflect its relentless pursuit of extraordinary quality of life.

Today, ASKO is keeping up with the trend of social development, constantly exploring the new sustainable “sensual life” in the future, and constantly exploring the aesthetic imagination of future urban life.In the future, ASKO will continue to make efforts to integrate the unique design aesthetics contained in the brand into the lives of countless people around the world, and realize people’s precise interpretation of ideal living in more design dialogues.





Group photo of guests and designers of ASKO Extraordinary Design Award

About ASKO:

Founded in 1918, ASKO originated from Sweden, adhering to the Scandinavian design concept, drawing inspiration from the natural scenery and cultural atmosphere of many Nordic countries, taking into account design aesthetics and pragmatism, relying on design, products, and environmental protection With the unique advantages of four aspects of people-oriented and people-oriented, it has won many internationally renowned awards. ASKO takes the ingenuity and craftsmanship as the quality guarantee, and creates top luxury home appliances with both luxury living art and humanized ingenuity, bringing a higher quality lifestyle to the top consumers, and will continue to bring consumers more Nordic luxury in the future Products, casting ideal living life.



