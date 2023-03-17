Asphagor CD Release Show

Event: 03/11/2023, comma Wörgl

Bands: Asphagor, Maahes, Isaiah

Origin: Austria Germany

Ticket: 20€

Genre: Black Metal

About the release of their fourth work Pyrogenesis to celebrate, invited the men of Asphagor to the Black Metal feast at the comma in Wörgl. As a reinforcement, the Bavarian mummies of Maahes as well as the Landeck newcomers from Isaiah recruited. But one by one.

Isaiah open the dance

Started around 19.00 Isaiah as an opener at a time when that Come was already really full. The mixture of Black and Death Metal was about to please and I’ve certainly been able to review much worse openers in my career. The singer’s stage performance in particular deserves a positive mention at this point. He knew perfectly well how to choreograph the music and what it should stand for. It was already obvious at this point that the Tyrolean audience was literally longing for a metal show and was accordingly motivated. This created a kind of interdependent interaction that pushed both the band and the audience further and further, so that it was by no means certain at all times that the comma after the first band was still there. At the end the band unpacked a small snow cannon. Snow in black metal. You can’t actually act much more obviously and yet I still ask myself why I haven’t been able to experience something like this before.

Maahes continue…

The second slot of the evening then occupied Maahes from Lower Bavaria. The trio took us into the worlds of Egyptian and Greek mythology, among other things, and here too the mood was burning again. The great hall in Come became more and more cuddly and there wasn’t too much space left. While the two mummies unleashed hell on their stringed instruments – and fortunately didn’t lose any bandages – Anubis – or rather his Bavarian representative – managed to demolish his cymbal stand behind the drums, if not the house itself. But since he landed almost too cleanly behind the roll-up, probably no one noticed, and it’s not that easy to upset a deity anyway. As a small bonus, there were also a few insights into the new album, which will probably be released at the end of the year, and which definitely sounded very promising.

Asphagor tear it all down for good!

And that brings us to the headliner of the evening. In the meanwhile jam-packed comma, everyone waited longingly for the locals from Asphagorahead of their European tour with Dark Fortress nor her album that was released the day before Pyrogenesis wanted to introduce. And how they did it. In a set lasting more than 60 minutes, the gentlemen performed various numbers from their new baby and here the maximum level of escalation was reached in the already warmed-up audience. In between there were also a few hits from previous works and so one can speak of a really successful show that was fun from start to finish. Even if the poor Poop suffered one or the other scratch, she was certainly happy to make this sacrifice for the greater good.

Final conclusion

How can the evening be summed up? Awesome bands, awesome audience, awesome location and awesome shows. Moderate pricing and mega vibes from start to finish. This is how concerts should and actually have to be. We would love to come back to Wörgl.

