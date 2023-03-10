Asphagor – Pyrogenesis
Origin: Austria
Release: 10.03.2023
Label: MDD Records
Duration: 01:03:14
Genre: Black Metal
The Tyrolean Black Metal veterans from Asphagor send to, with Pyrogenesis to put out their next album. After 16 years we’ve arrived at album number four, which suggests that you don’t have to expect a hasty shot here, but thoroughly polished songs with a running time of over an hour.
And expectations are met right away. The three and a half minute instrumental intro From the throne brings with it an oppressively melancholic atmosphere that should put the inclined black metal fan in the right mood. After a leisurely build-up, which can be found in the rather slow segment, there is a rapid change in tempo that encourages banging. But this is by no means at the expense of the extremely melodic arrangement for a Black Metal band and makes you want more. There’s more too Nine Moons, that stays in the right direction and gets stuck right on the back of the neck through hearing.
Truly at its finest
So the album basically goes its expected brutal as well as high-quality way through the auditory canal. Be it in the form of banging like with The Great Erosionthe HERE was published in advance, with atmospheric numbers like Matricide or Summoningor even with almost rocky titles like the title track Pyrogenesis. Despite this clearly recognizable diversity in songwriting, the anchor always goes in the form of Black Metal as you are used to from the band and expect it. The conclusion forms with Ghost Of Aphelion another black metal hammer to look at HERE can listen to.
Conclusion
Asphagor create with Pyrogenesis definitely an album to show off. Despite the above-average running time, boredom never arises and allows many many passes. Clear purchase recommendation for the demanding black metal fan. 9 / 10
Line Up
Morgoth – Gesang
ME Sargoth – drums
Hybreos – Guitar, Synth FX
M. Zanesco – guitar
P.P. Lps – Bass
Tracklist
01. From the Chair
02. Nine Moons
03.The Mizaru Doctrine
04. Matricide
05. The Great Erosion
06. Scales Of Retribution
07. Pyrogenesis
08. Summoning
09. Night terror
10. The Architect
11. Ghost Of Aphelion
