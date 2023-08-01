Assist Card customers now have free access to the W Premium Lounge at GRU Airport

Photo: Press Office

Assist Card now provides free access to VIP lounges at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, for its customers. The agreement signed with the W Premium Group provides two lounges located in Terminal 3, which have a bar and self-service buffet, rest areas, unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi and personalized service.

“Insurance is normally associated with emergency or unforeseen situations, but Assist Card wants to change this concept. In addition to offering the best assistance in the world, we also want our passengers to enjoy a great package of benefits”, says Alexandre Camargo, general director of Assist Card for Brazil. “That’s why we are very happy to partner with the W Premium Group, as we are now the only travel insurance company to offer free lounge access to our customers.”

“We are confident that the new partnership between W Premium and Assist Card will bring great benefits to customers, who see access to the lounges in Terminal 3 as a great differentiator. This raises the level of the travel experience through our lounges. The partnership reinforces how much the customer has to gain”, comments Italo Russo, CEO and founder of the W Premium Group.

To access the W Premium Lounge in Terminal 3, Assist Card customers must present their printed or digital voucher and present it at reception in the VIP lounges. Only the policies of Plans 250 thousand and 1 million are valid for free access. The spaces are located at Terminal 3 in Guarulhos and are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The W Premium Lounge 5th Avenue is located just past the x-ray on the left between the Dufry and Heineken stores. The W Premium Lounge Pier is located near departure gate 328.

