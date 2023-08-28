Assistant·e Content & Social Media

Join us !

PAM – Pan African Music is a French and English online music magazine dedicated to the promotion and dissemination of music from the African continent and its diaspora.

PAM is part of the Media subsidiary of IDOL, one of the main players in digital music distribution in the world and collaborates with prestigious labels such as Gondwana, InFiné, Heavenly Sweetness, Soundway Records, Glitterbeat Records, No Format!… more than 60 people in full expansion, IDOL has a very international activity, with headquarters in Paris and offices in London, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Berlin and Johannesburg.

As a Content Assistant and Social Media Manager, your mission will be to develop awareness and promote PAM media and IDOL magazine on all social networks.

Missions Contribute to the production and analysis of the performance of content published on social networks Participate in the community management of accounts on social networks Follow editorial planning Research on digital trends, innovation & social media Set up and analyze advertising campaigns ’emailing Profile Training in journalism or communication/marketingPassionate about musicOrganised, creative.iveMastery of social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok)Mastery of the basics of video editing is a plusEnglish imperative Modalities Type: Internship (compulsory agreement )Duration: 6 monthsStart: September 2023Compensation: Legal remuneration + 50% reimbursement of transport ticket + restaurant ticketsLocation: IDOL – 100 rue de la Folie Méricourt – 75011 – PARISApply by sending CV and cover letter to [email protected]

