ROME – The price of oil has weighed on the holidays of the Italians. Although in the last period the drop in fuel prices at the pump has continued, the drop is still not enough. To underline this, following the dissemination of the data published by the Mite, is the Assoutenti according to which with the current levels of gasoline and diesel prices a family found itself spending about 410 euros more per year just for the higher costs of refueling.

“The decreases in petrol and diesel cannot be considered satisfactory and continue at a too slow pace – explains the president of Assoutenti, Furio Truzzi – Considering the drop in oil prices on international markets, there is still ample scope for obtaining further price reductions at the pump, where today diesel costs 22% more than last year, a high value that is reflected in the costs of the products transported and on the retail price lists of a multitude of goods ”.

By now all the increases in the prices of products of various kinds are influenced by the higher costs linked to the increase in energy expenditure and for transport and are putting a strain on the economy of families and beyond. “For this reason – added Truzzi – we believe that in addition to the cut in excise duties it is necessary to intervene in a structural way on fuel prices, in order to obtain significant reductions in the long term and advantages not only for families, but for the entire economy. national”. It should be noted that the current fuel prices include government aid of 30 cents per liter to support families and businesses, a measure which has been extended until next 5 October. It therefore remains legitimate to ask what will happen when the last extension expires.