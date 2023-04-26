“Asteroid City” release poster Wes Anderson’s luxurious lineup is coming | Asteroid City | Wes Anderson_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Asteroid City”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on April 27th, according to foreign media reports, Wes Anderson’s new film “Asteroid City” has released posters, with a familiar luxury lineup and familiar dish names. It will be released in North America on June 16.

Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Tom Hanks, Jay Jeff Goldblum, Margot Robbie, Steve Carell, Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Liev Schreiber, Tony Ray Worrowly, Sophia Lillis, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stephens, Matt Dillon, Zhou Hong, Jack Lane and others starred.

The story of the film is described as “a poetic meditation on the meaning of life”. It is set in a fictional American desert town around 1955 and a youth stargazing conference. It brings together students and parents from all over the country for academic competitions, leisure For entertainment, comedies, dramas, love stories and more.

