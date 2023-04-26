Home » “Asteroid City” release poster Wes Anderson’s luxurious lineup is coming | Asteroid City | Wes Anderson_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

“Asteroid City” release poster Wes Anderson’s luxurious lineup is coming | Asteroid City | Wes Anderson_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
“Asteroid City” release poster Wes Anderson’s luxurious lineup is coming | Asteroid City | Wes Anderson_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
“Asteroid City”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on April 27th, according to foreign media reports, Wes Anderson’s new film “Asteroid City” has released posters, with a familiar luxury lineup and familiar dish names. It will be released in North America on June 16.

Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Tom Hanks, Jay Jeff Goldblum, Margot Robbie, Steve Carell, Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Liev Schreiber, Tony Ray Worrowly, Sophia Lillis, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stephens, Matt Dillon, Zhou Hong, Jack Lane and others starred.

The story of the film is described as “a poetic meditation on the meaning of life”. It is set in a fictional American desert town around 1955 and a youth stargazing conference. It brings together students and parents from all over the country for academic competitions, leisure For entertainment, comedies, dramas, love stories and more.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

See also  In Ranbir Kapoor's post-wedding bash for Alia Bhatt: SRK Gauri Khan in Big, Riddhima Kapoor share pics

You may also like

Yeti Out joins hands with AIAIAI to create...

May calendar, these are the payments with confirmed...

Video: a robot collapsed after working 20 hours...

“CHILDREN OF THIS PLANET” Shimoda Hikaru Art Planet...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of this...

Beijing Film Festival Project Venture Capital held a...

That Marcovaldo by Nanni Loy

She is Argentine, she rented an apartment in...

Walk into Blue Bottle Coffee’s new Shanghai Panlong...

Aesthetic medicine between hybrid fillers and multitasking lasers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy