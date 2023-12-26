Astral Sleep – We Are Already Living In The End Of Times

How can the sheer immensity of the apocalypse, the end of existence, be made tangible? Astral Sleep While we don’t have a definitive answer to this question, we’re trying anyway. In recent years, the Finns’ doom sound has increasingly changed from mystical to emotional heaviness, which doesn’t stop at (funeral) extremes. This is exactly what is shown on their fourth album with the less concise but extremely pointed title „We Are Already Living In The End Of Times“.

The pure musical destruction of the tangible finiteness in the midst of the indefinable produces extremely exciting flowers. For example, there is the opening title song “We Are Already Living In The End Of Times”, which rises awkwardly from endless intro loops and surprises with drone-like structures. At some point Astral Sleep let the typical doom shimmer shine through, accompanied by spiritually tinged vocals, meditative intensity and tough neck hits. These nine and a half minutes exemplify deceleration, could hardly be slower and land every hit with sobering precision. This actually works, why and however.

In comparison, “Time Is” seems fast and punky, but at the same time it is damn raw and brutal. The quartet’s extreme metal approach comes through really well here. Occasional clear vocals seem like a ray of hope in the midst of the finality, and the ending has almost hopeful traits. “Torment In Existence,” on the other hand, would be the perfect title for this record. The mixture of foaming rage, guttural intensity, manic laughter and subtle funeral doom melodies hits an oversized bullseye. Yes, the juxtaposition of sometimes contradictory parts is strenuous, but in a successful way.

Complete attrition spreads slowly and skillfully. Doom becomes the Anti-Doom when Astral Sleep goes to extremes and explodes beyond their limits. “We Are Already Living In The End Of Times” has become an uncomfortable, broken steam hammer, tough and rousing, melodic and completely expansive. The latent madness of the Finns strikes, rough and harsh, but always fascinating in a way that is difficult to put into words. Welcome to (and to) the end.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: December 15, 2023

Available via: Sliptrick Records

Website: www.astralsleep.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/astralsleepdoom

