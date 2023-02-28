Home Entertainment ASTRO member Rocky’s resignation group will be active as a five-member system in the future | ASTRO_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Sina Entertainment News According to media reports, ASTRO member Rocky Park Min Hyuk has retired from the team, and will be active as a five-member system in the future. Previously, Park Min Hyuk caused controversy by letting his girlfriend actor Park Bo Yeon participate in the narration + lyrics of the self-composed song.

The following is the original text of the announcement:

Hello everyone

First of all, I would like to sincerely thank the fans who love and support ASTRO, and have had in-depth conversations with Rocky as ASTRO members for the past 7 years, and ended the exclusive contract with our company and ASTRO member activities.

I also thank the fans who support and pay attention to Rocky, and hope that everyone will continue to care about and support the new Rocky as always.

ASTRO will maintain a 5-member system in the future, and the members who are active with Fantagio will concentrate on unit and individual activities in a short period of time, and fully support them in their active activities in various fields.

Please show interest and support to ASTRO members in the future.

thank you all

