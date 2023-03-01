Home Entertainment ASTRO member Rocky’s retiring group will be active as a five-member system in the future- China Entertainment Network
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On February 28, according to Korean media reports, the boy group, ASTRO member Rocky Park Min Hyuk retired from the team, and the group will be active as a five-member system in the future. Previously, Park Min Hyuk caused controversy by letting his girlfriend actor Park Bo Yeon participate in the narration + lyrics of the self-composed song.

The following is the original text of the announcement:

Hello everyone

First of all, I would like to sincerely thank the fans who love and support ASTRO, and have had in-depth conversations with Rocky as ASTRO members for the past 7 years, and ended the exclusive contract with our company and ASTRO member activities.

I also thank the fans who support and pay attention to Rocky, and hope that everyone will continue to care about and support the new Rocky as always.

ASTRO will maintain a 5-member system in the future, and the members who are active with Fantagio will concentrate on unit and individual activities in a short period of time, and fully support them in their active activities in various fields.

Please show interest and support to ASTRO members in the future.

thank you all

