ASTRO Wenbin held a private funeral today, a large number of fans went to the affiliated agency to present flowers in mourning, Chanxi PO’s childhood photo brought tears to her eyes- KSD 韩星网(star)

2023-04-22T14:39:00+08:00

ASTRO member Wenbin passed away suddenly on the 19th of this month. Today, a private funeral was held according to the family’s wishes. The company also prepared a simple mourning hall for fans to lay flowers in mourning, colleagues in the entertainment industry and fans from various countries sent their last farewell in their own ways.

Wen Bin was found dead at home by his agent on the 19th of this month. He was 25 years old. The funeral was held at 8 o’clock this morning. According to the wishes of the family members, the funeral process and burial place will not be made public, and only relatives, friends and ASTRO members will participate. After the bad news came out, all ASTRO members rushed to the mourning hall to keep watch. Apart from Sanhe and JIN JIN, Cha Eunwoo who was in the United States also returned to China immediately. MJ, who was serving in the military, asked for leave urgently to go out. Rocky, who had left the group in February, also came back to see him off. last leg.

(Source: Fantagio)

The agency Fantagio has already issued an announcement the day before to politely refuse reporters to visit, and set up a fan-only memorial space on the first floor of the company. Some netizens shared the situation at the scene. People continued to present flowers, letters, and Wenbin’s favorite snacks, etc. until 8 pm yesterday. . It is reported that this memorial space will also be removed today.

Foreign fans such as Thailand and Japan also spontaneously organized mourning activities.

Wen Bin’s younger sister Wen Xiuya is one of the bereaved hosts, and her girl group Billlie has canceled or postponed all schedules for this week. Wenbin’s good friend Fu Shengkuan did not participate in yesterday’s “M! “Countdown” was pre-recorded, and the group SEVENTEEN postponed the promotional activities for the new album originally planned on the 21st and 22nd to the 23rd and 24th. SinB, who has known Wen Bin for 18 years, went abroad yesterday afternoon due to the work schedule of his group VIVIZ, and was unable to attend the funeral. All three of them showed up at the airport in black.

Chan Hee’s childhood photo with Wen Bin shared on IG is also worrying. Chan Hee is two years younger than Wen Bin. When she was young, she appeared in the variety show “Star King” together as “Little TVXQ”. In 2016, she officially stepped into the entertainment industry as a member of SF9 and ASTRO at almost the same time. Chanxi posted two group photos without writing any words. In the photos, little Chanxi leaned against her brother Wenbin’s arms and slept soundly, and she also walked with her arms crossed.

(Source: [email protected]_chani_i)

(Source: [email protected]_chani_i)

In addition, the cause of Wen Bin’s death has not yet been concluded. The police said that there were no traces of crime at the scene, and they are investigating in the direction of self-determination.

