astrological news of the week

This week, the planet Pluto causes an aspect of tension to the lunar nodes.

The Voice online horoscope

“This indicates the need to review the couple’s ties and the closest relationships. Discussions and conflicts related to power can arise,” explained professional astrologer Patricia Castignani to La Voz.

moon in capricorn

On July 31 and August 1 (in the morning) the Moon in the sign of Capricorn will bring favorable days for tasks that require more responsibility and more organization.

moon in aquarium

On the 2nd and 3rd, the Moon in the sign of Aquarius will bring favorable days for creativity and ease of socialization.

Moon in Pisces

On the 4th and 5th, the Moon in the sign of Pisces brings days of empathy, sensitivity and a greater capacity for understanding.

moon in aries

On the 6th, the Moon in the sign of Aries indicates a favorable day to make quick decisions and actions that involve some risk.

The networks of the astrologer Patricia Castignani:

Facebook: Patricia Castignani Astrologer Professional

Instagram: Patriciacastignaniastrologa

