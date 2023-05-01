Astros avoid sweep of Phillies by winning 4-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Meyers homered, Martin Maldonado snapped an RBI double and the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Sunday night to avoid a three-game sweep. games.

The Astros beat Philadelphia in six games to win the World Series last year. But the Phillies dominated the first two games of the rematch, winning by a combined 9-2 score.

Houston finally showed some offense on Sunday to close out the weekend on a positive note.

Maldonado’s double in the second inning capped a 24-0 slide and put Houston up 2-1. Meyers’ home run made it 3-1 in the fourth.

Kody Clemens homered for the second day in a row and JT Realmuto also homered for the Phillies, who had posted a season-high four-game winning streak.

Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth inning for his third save.

Houston starter Jose Urquidy (2-2) allowed three hits and two runs before coming off with an apparent injury with one out in the sixth. The team did not give details of his condition. He rebounded after giving up seven hits and six runs in 2 2/3 innings in his last start.

Bailey Falter (0-5) allowed eight hits and four runs with three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

For Phillies, Panamanian Edmundo Sosa 4-1.

For the Astros, Puerto Rican Martín Maldonado went 3-2 with a run produced. The Cuban Yordan Álvarez from 3-1. The Dominican Jeremy Peña 4-1 with a run scored.

