At 17:30 on May 6th, The Voice of China will start broadcasting on Taobao_Industry_Technology Channel Home_Financial Network- CAIJING.COM.CN

Another top streaming IP enters Taobao, and this time it is The Voice of China.

On May 6th, Canxing Culture, the production team of Good Voice, and five talented singers including Xilin Nayi, entered Taobao live broadcast and started music delivery. They not only set up an offline stage to sing in the form of a music festival. He will also appear in the Taobao live broadcast room, impromptuly compose songs for the delivery of goods, and create a precedent for music variety shows to bring goods.

It is understood that in addition to the singer Xilinna Yigao who appeared on the Spring Festival Gala this year, the guests who made the first show of The Voice on Taobao include Liang Yuying, Wu Keyue, Zhou Feige, and Wang Xiaotian. When the audience enters the live broadcast room, they can not only watch the live performance, but also order songs online.

According to the official introduction of Good Voice, nearly a hundred good voice singers or mentors will enter the Taobao live broadcast room in the future to bring users a new live broadcast experience. The Voice of China variety show, which will be broadcast this summer, will also carry out in-depth cooperation with Taobao Live.

In addition, the goods brought by the good voice “Tiantuan” are also closely related to the theme of music. There are not only household microphones, Yamaha pianos, ukuleles and other musical instruments, but also various voice-protecting products ranging from Chinese fat sea, mangosteen, chrysanthemum tea, and German throat lozenges. Included in Good Voice’s delivery list.

This time, Good Voice entered Taobao to open “music-style delivery”, which is another new type of live delivery genre created by Taobao Live after TVB’s “Hong Kong drama-style live broadcast”. The Taobao live studio is also becoming another star “business check-in” resort after the studio and show.

Previously, Wang Yibo, Yi Yangqianxi, Wang Junkai, Gong Jun and other top stars came to the Taobao live broadcast room of the brand to start the broadcast. The business frequency of celebrities in the live broadcast room is becoming one of the indicators of popularity index along with the number of endorsements, the number of covers of major magazines, and the frequency of variety show announcements.

“The end of the universe is to bring goods, and the end of live broadcast is Taobao.” From TVB to Good Voice, national-level top streaming IPs have entered Taobao and started broadcasting. Analysts in the industry analyzed that the second half of the live broadcast is not only a competition for traffic, but also a competition for commercial infrastructure. Taobao Live has a wealth of high-quality goods, a stable supply chain, and a smooth user experience, all of which have become the reasons why organizations, anchors, and brands are deeply involved in it.