At BofA, Bettamio is now ‘global’

Bank of America promoted Alexandre Bettamio to co-head of global investment banking, rewarding the executive with 15 years of service for the growth of the bank’s franchise in Latin America.

Bettamio – who until now was the bank’s president in Latin America – will share the title with Thomas Sheehan, and both will report to Matthew Koder, the president of BofA’s wholesale bank.

The promotion makes Bettamio the first Brazilian to hold a global head position in a bank the size of BofA – with the exception of Henrique Meirelles, but in a commercial bank, BankBoston – and comes at a time when BofA is leading the league table from Dealogic in terms of fee share, the share of all commissions paid for IB transactions in Latin America and Brazil in the past year and in 2023 so far.

This year, through June 7, BofA received 13.78% of all IB commissions paid in Brazil versus 11.86% for second place Itaú BBA.

Augusto Urmeneta will replace Bettamio withthe president for Latin America, and will continue as head of investment bank in the region. Both executives are based in New York.

Geraldo Samor