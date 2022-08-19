Listen to the audio version of the article

An all-Italian start-up born in 2021 to make available to users spaces equipped for training in pay per use mode, easily bookable through its own App, available on iOS and Android. It is called Bulb and has recently inaugurated three hubs in Milan with the aim of reaching fifty in the main Italian cities by 2023. The objective of the franchising project, already in the definition phase, is to ensure maximum coverage of the entire National territory.

«The name is inspired by nature – explains Danilo Mazzacuva, founder and CEO of Bulb -. The bulb is the organ that protects the plant in its growth phase by providing it with all the elements necessary to come to life. It provides equipped spaces, offering the opportunity to give life to one’s personal or professional projects in complete freedom without contractual restrictions of subscriptions and fixed costs ».

The idea was born from a consideration: in 2019 the number of club subscriptions increased by 3.8%, placing fitness at the top of sports activities in Europe. In Italy, of 20 million fitness lovers, only 5.5 million had a gym membership, demonstrating an ever-growing preference for personalized and exclusive workouts. “It is precisely in response to the increasingly high demand for customized solutions free of annual subscriptions – adds Mazzacuva – that we developed the idea and created the first three spaces, which can be booked in total autonomy from your smartphone”.

Added to this is the fact that during the health emergency thousands of trainers used social channels, bringing an ever wider audience closer to one-to-one training. Thanks to video lessons and the support of social networks, they have had the opportunity to rethink their visibility regardless of fitness centers. «Trainers are undoubtedly the engine of the fitness sector. Let’s imagine a not too far future, in which the trainers will be real independent brands. Someone has already achieved this result, we want to be supportive with projects and spaces that give, if necessary, the necessary to create content in a professional environment “.

The creation of the spaces is designed for two types of training: holistic and functional. The holistic Bulbs, in Corso Buenos Aires and in Darsena, are dedicated to the Body & Mind disciplines. The functional one, in Piazza De Angeli, is dedicated to strength training, with equipment that follows market trends. A Studio space was also created in the same structure, designed for all professionals who are looking for a place to carry out their activities in full autonomy: osteopaths, physiotherapists, masseurs and nutritionists.