At Christmas you can… or not? – bartender.it

It’s party time, but the beverage & mixology market needs to understand if there really is something to celebrate. The numbers speak of a contraction in consumption, but companies cannot stand still: they need to understand which directions to take. And among these, there is Mixology Experience.

2023 is coming to an end and, as we know, the Christmas atmosphere is traditionally associated with joy, sharing and the desire to party. This year’s numbers, however, speak of one slowdown in consumptiontangible in a widespread manner at a global level and for every order and degree of type of expenditure.

Sector research and analysis companies photograph a food & beverage market in Italy with over 200 billion euros in value between domestic and non-domestic consumption, for 2 million people employed, from agricultural production to processing industries, through distribution, points sales and consumption points. An important sector for the Italian economy which, after having overcome the post-pandemic period well, is now facing some critical issues with citizens’ consumption decreasing due to the increasingly limited purchasing power.

From producers to retailers, passing through the two main outlet channels for production, i.e. domestic consumption and horeca, the objective is to address, in their complexity and in a synergistic and collaborative manner, the urgent problems of the market starting from the increase of inflation. Under the pressure of the inflationary dynamics of the last twelve months, the positive trend that could still be seen at the beginning of the year is gradually fading away and the prospects for 2024 on out-of-home consumption remain less than optimistic. Modern distribution, affected by an average price growth of 11.2% over the year, suffered a reduction in purchases of more than 2%. Specifically, the wholesale distribution of drinks saw an inflation effect of 6.9% in the first nine months of the year and sales to outlet channels still just above parity compared to price increases of 10.5%. % in large-scale retail trade.

Narrowing the field, all this is equally true for the spirits & mixology sector. It almost seems that the real critical issues of the post-Covid period are starting now: Ho.re.ca is not in recession, but the overall scenario remains rather uncertain. And what has an impact is both the inflationary push in consumer prices and the uncertainty of consumers in the global geopolitical context.

Consumers are reshaping demand and the reduction was felt above all this summer, making the market pay a sort of “retroactive price”: consumption is one season behind because the summer did not go as expected, and now the winter – which suffers the delay dragging on from the summer – is not performing as “the holiday season” should have us believe or hope.

So what? How should companies move?

There is, legitimately, a lot of caution, and there is a need to go to the market with caution. It is also true, however, that there is a need to reinvigorate the overall offer to the consumer: we need to look outside our own perimeter and create a system, through constructive discussion, to identify solutions and overcome difficulties.

Events like Mixology Experience they are real opportunities for business conversion: This is an event which in its 2 years of existence has already recorded more than 12 thousand entries, always paying great attention to both the products and the contacts and business matching opportunities. In Milan, from 17 to 19 March 2024, Mixology Experience reiterates the importance of a business-oriented approach as a driver for the beverage sector: companies can focus heavily on the product on display, both neat and mixed, without wanting (or having to) forcibly “go further” in terms of experience and involvement.

Rather, three days made up of courses, upgrades and training updates for bartenders, conferences for the industry, platforms for distributors. The more “playful” part is in fact delegated to the city of Milan itself, with all those events, happenings and parties that the organization of the fair itself stimulates through Mixology Week.

Here, therefore, is a good way to deal with a market contraction: the presence of companies together fair conceived and created as a strongly B2B occasion, created to bring together current and potential customers, a real headquarters in which to arrange meetings with importers, distributors and managers who are usually scattered around the world and therefore less easily accessible. One less fair show it’s more conventused – on the model of what happens in Berlin – by different professionals as a real commercial crossroads.

In moments like this, you don’t face the market by retreating and pulling the handbrake, but by performing: it is certainly important to make even more conscious choices and even more programmatic investments, but we cannot forget how fundamental it is to be present in the area and take action, remaining “at the center” precisely in those contexts that place the business itself at the center.

Share this: Facebook

X

