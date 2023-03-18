After being imprisoned for seven years, the former Secretary of Transportation of Kirchnerism Richard James He regained his freedom this Saturday morning in a secret operation, and went with his family to Córdoba.

According to reports, the former official has an electronic anklet and will live in an apartment located in Duarte Quiros at 1900, in the Alto Alberdi neighborhood of the Capital. He will be under the guardianship of his concubine, Claudia Ochoa.

Freedom was decided by the Federal Oral Court No. 7 in the case of the bribery notebooks, which had him in pretrial detention. His state of health was key to the court’s decision, since he suffers from skin cancer and other ailments.

Although Jaime has firm sentences, he has already served them. And others, such as the one imposed by the Once tragedy, are not firm, so he is not obliged to comply with it in prison.

The former Secretary of Transportation is an emblematic case of corruption in the first Kirchner governments, which ended with around twenty officials and businessmen close to power being arrested as a result of various judicial investigations.

News in development.

